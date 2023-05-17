What Movie Got the Longest Standing Ovation at Cannes?

Film festivals really are the most wonderful time of the year for movie buffs, especially for those who live in or nearby a city that holds them. Grabbing a ticket to some upscale movie-going event, young screen hopefuls mingling with cinema elites, and getting an exclusive look at films that may just be the next big picture. The Melbourne International Film Festival is coming up in a few months, and the Venice Film Festival takes place at the end of August. There is, of course, the Toronto International Film Festival, one of the most well-attended of the year, and Sundance in January, which dictates the indie darlings to look out for. However, the cream of the crop, the biggest, most prestigious film festival in the world is the Cannes Film Festival.

What Is the Cannes Film Festival?

Held in the gorgeous seaside city of Cannes, France, the festival screens films from all over the world, of all genres from fantasy to documentary, and some will compete for the Palme d'Or, awarded to what is considered the best film in competition that year. This year, we have a lot of highly anticipated films in competition, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, Todd Haynes' May December, and Karim Aïnouz's Firebrand, just to name a few. Even movies not in competition are being hyped to the moon already, such as Pixar's Elemental, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Throughout the 75 years that the festival has been running, legendary features have been awarded the Palme d'Or such as The Third Man, Parasite, Taxi Driver, and Pulp Fiction.

The Cannes Film Festival has become steeped in mythos, history, and tradition. The Cannes tradition that seems to baffle people at first is the incredibly prolonged standing ovations. People just standing up and applauding for minutes upon minutes with wide, beaming smiles, clapping until their hands turn red. It may be mocked as much as applauding when a plane lands, but it is a moment of shared appreciation for film lovers and makers alike. These shows of intense emotion happen both ways; walkouts are just as commonplace to show dissatisfaction or repulsion in a film like Lars Von Trier's The House That Jack Built and Antichrist. While winning the Palme d'Or doesn't necessarily mean a film is the greatest of all time, renowned through the ages, or even will go on to win more awards, a lot can be extrapolated from which films get people on their feet the longest.

What Movie Got the Longest Standing Ovation at Cannes?

There's a wide array of movies that have garnered considerably long standing ovations at the festival, from earth-shattering documentaries like Bowling for Columbine to heartfelt nostalgia trips like The Artist, and even films that also garnered boos and walkouts like The Neon Demon. But the winner, earning a standing ovation of 22 minutes, is Guillermo Del Toro's 2006 dark fantasy Pan's Labyrinth.

22 minutes, that is an insane amount of time to bring one's hands together, and it's a shock no metacarpals were broken in the display. It didn't win the Palme d'Or that year, the honor went to Ken Loach's The Wind That Shakes The Barley, but that didn't stop Pan's Labyrinth from rocketing past almost every other film in competition that year. Pan's Labyrinth won three Academy Awards and a plethora of other trophies. It's still up there with The Lord of the Rings trilogy as the greatest of fantasy films. Del Toro's career would continue to soar, and it is still beloved for its beautiful production design, moving story, and boundless imagination.

What Can We Learn From Cannes Standing Ovations?

As much as we can sing the praises of Del Toro and Pan's Labyrinth, the fact of the matter is this: The standing ovation, no matter how long the duration, is so commonplace at Cannes that it's almost hilarious. Most films will get a few minutes, as essentially a show of good faith to the cast and crew who are in attendance, a way of saying "Good job, you made a movie!" The ones that the Cannes audience really likes will get an extra long applause, but even films that were met with boos, such as The Neon Demon, will also get a 17-minute long applause. It is anarchy in there, with the standard always changing for what gets cheered or booed, and for how long. Pulp Fiction was booed for winning the Palme d'Or, Taxi Driver was booed when it was screened and it went on to win the Palme d'Or — and those two movies are considered legendary. The Paperboy got a 15-minute ovation, Elvis got 12, and the consensus on those films is mixed at best. None of this is a barometer for how good a movie is, how well it will do in award season, or how well remembered it is for time immemorial. But that's Cannes for you.

Film festivals can be viewed rather cynically, as celebrations of the exclusive and elite echelons of cinema. The Cannes Film Festival has absolutely been met with well-deserved criticisms for turning away women not wearing high heels, banning selfies, and ignoring the changing culture of streaming. Despite this, I urge you all, especially those among you who are either interested in or actively pursuing any branch of film production, to look up your local film festivals and attend them. Big or small, short films, niche cinema, even those for students, take part in the celebration of cinema and use it as an opportunity to connect with others in the industry, and maybe one day, you'll get a 22-minute ovation too.