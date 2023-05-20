It should be noted, right off the bat, that relying entirely on awards to guide one’s exploration of cinema will inevitably provide an incomplete picture, whether those awards come from the Cannes Film Festival or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. There are so many great movies out there, and many of them would never be considered for either the Oscars or a showing at the Palais: the early work of John Waters, for instance, or the non-narrative cinema of Stan Brakhage. Indeed, one could spend an entire year exploring cinema made before either Cannes or the Oscars even existed.

Additionally, while awards are nice to have (and fun to argue about on the Internet), a great film is a great film regardless of if it has a little gold statue. Does Everything Everywhere All At Once winning Best Picture erase Tár and The Banshees from Inisherin from existence? Are In the Mood for Love and Yi Yi lesser movies just because they lost the Palme d’Or to Dancer in the Dark? Certainly not. But if an aspiring cinephile wants a quick guide to start their exploration, the list of Palme winners is much more useful and enlightening than the list of Best Picture winners.

The Oscars Tend To Ignore Cinema Outside the US

The primary reason why is simple: Cannes prominently features and awards films from around the world, and the Academy, generally speaking, does not. No matter what those jokers on TikTok who complain about “three-hour black-and-white Croatian movies from the point of view of a pigeon” may think, any vision of cinema that only includes movies in English is close to useless. Whether you like horror, action, romantic comedy, or any other genre you care to name, you will find some of the greatest movies in the world, movies that your favorite filmmaker has likely seen a thousand times. If you’re at all interested in cinema, it behooves you to, as Bong Joon-ho said while accepting American awards for his Palme-winning Parasite, “overcome the two-inch barrier” of subtitles.

Bong also described the Oscars, which would give Parasite four awards including Best Picture, as "very local.” This is undeniably true. The Oscars are made by Hollywood, for Hollywood, and that’s reflected in its taste, which is overwhelmingly America-centric. Filmmakers like Yasujiro Ozu and Robert Bresson obviously don’t need the Oscars to secure their legacy, but that only makes it sillier when the Academy claims to celebrate all cinema. Even now that some strides have been made, problems remain, such as a tendency to ignore foreign films in the acting categories even if, as with Parasite, it cleans up elsewhere. Cannes has its own issues, of course. For instance, the selection process has historically given short shrift to movies from sub-Saharan Africa — but simply having non-English films makes it more complete than the Oscars.

The Jury System Allows for Diverse Perspectives

Another thing that separates Cannes from the Oscars is something it shares with most other film festivals: a jury system. Instead of having one set voting base like the Academy, Cannes features a panel of roughly eight well-regarded people in the filmmaking industry, with the Jury President usually being a big-name director (Steven Spielberg, Jane Campion) or actor (Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett.) Just on a basic, starstruck level, it’s a thrilling concept — wouldn’t you want to be in a room with David Cronenberg, George Miller, and Jeff Goldblum? And while Cannes is more discreet than the anonymous-balloting likes of the Academy, there are plenty of rumors about heated arguments behind closed doors. (Isabelle Huppert versus James Gray! Pedro Almodóvar versus Will Smith! Place your bets!)

But a jury also allows for a diversity of perspectives that a fixed voter base doesn’t. While there are certain directors whose films have done exceptionally well at Cannes, such as the Dardenne brothers and Ken Loach, there isn’t really such a thing as “Palme bait” as there is Oscar bait. Over the past 10 years, the Palme d’Or has gone to a three-hour movie about a bourgeois Turkish homeowner (Winter Sleep), a devastating drama about an elderly stroke victim and her husband (Amour), a queer body horror movie where a woman gets impregnated by a car (Titane), and a class satire whose centerpiece is a yacht overflowing with vomit and diarrhea (Triangle of Sadness). It’s true that the Academy is a little less stodgy these days — a movie featuring hot dog fingers and floppy dildo bludgeons swept the Oscars last year, after all - but Cannes has been even more eclectic for much longer.

The Palme d'Or Has Gone to Classic After Classic

At the end of the day, the list of Palme recipients speaks for itself. La Dolce Vita. The Leopard. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. Blowup. And those are just from the ‘60s! Further down the line, we get two of Francis Ford Coppola’s best films (The Conversation and Apocalypse Now), bewitching marvels of cinematography like Paris, Texas and The Tree of Life, essential pieces of social realism like Rosetta and 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, and two films, in Sex, Lies and Videotape and Pulp Fiction, that jump-started the indie boom of the ‘90s. There are times when the jury whiffed, like when The Son’s Room beat out Mulholland Drive and The Piano Teacher (and also Shrek, weirdly enough), but on the whole, the Palme has a great batting average.

It bears repeating that basing one’s personal taste around what did and didn’t get a gold star from the teacher is quite silly. The Palme d’Or is a great jumping-off point to explore the wonders of art cinema, but hopefully, the curious viewer will venture into uncharted territory. But if you’re going to compare the top prizes simply as a list of movies, I’d take the one with Taxi Driver, All That Jazz, and The Piano, any given (Palme) Sunday.