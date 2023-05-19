Part of what makes the Cannes Film Festival so exciting for movie lovers is the fact that, since it operates under a jury system, it rewards various types of films from year to year. Sure, the festival is very generous to certain names (especially if that name is Dardenne), but the result is a rich, diverse cinematic tapestry. Over the course of its 76-year run, Cannes has awarded the coveted Palme d’Or to kitchen-sink dramas like Rosetta and I, Daniel Blake, lyrical art films like Paris, Texas and Taste of Cherry, swooning period pieces like The Leopard and The Piano, and even the odd frothy comedy, like The Knack…and How to Get It.. But has the Palme ever gone to a horror film? The short answer is yes, once.

In 2021, the first edition of the festival held after the pandemic, jury president Spike Lee was asked to announce the first award of the evening. The announcer phrased it as “the first prize”; Lee, however, misinterpreted it as “first prize” (i.e. the Palme d'Or) and cheerfully revealed the night’s big winner an hour early: Titane, the bizarre queer body horror opus from French director Julia Ducournau. It was a surprise, and not just because of Lee’s blunder. Any given Cannes jury is considerably more adventurous than, say, the Oscars, but even they have their limits, and it was fair to assume that a movie featuring brutal hairpin murders and a woman getting impregnated by a car was well past them. There were plenty of more conventional choices like Asghar Farhadi’s thoughtful drama A Hero or Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s humanist masterpiece Drive My Car. And yet, there it was: with her bonkers sophomore horror feature, Ducournau became the second woman ever to win the Palme and the first to win it solo. (Jane Campion won for The Piano, tying with Chen Kaige’s Farewell My Concubine in 1993.)

What Is 'Titane' About?

It was a deserving winner. In a time when “art horror” is synonymous with languid pacing and suffocating atmosphere, it was refreshing to see a horror movie as thoughtful and cerebral as your favorite A24 joint that still, y’know, fucking ripped. Following the journey of car accident victim-turned-serial killer Alexia (Agathe Rousselle, in a performance so assured it’s hard to believe it was her first leading role), Titane goes from an eerie hospital to a testosterone-fueled muscle car show to a firehouse as our heroine impersonates the long-missing son of the lonely Vincent (Vincent Lindon). That is until an inopportune pregnancy blows her cover and makes her leak motor oil from inconvenient orifices.

Reports of scandalized audiences walking out or fainting were, as ever, exaggerated, but Titane is by no means an easy watch: violence is inflicted upon others (that business with the hairpin) as well as the self (Alexia breaking her own nose to better impersonate “Adrien,” to say nothing of an attempted DIY abortion), and Ducournau stages it all so it's both unnerving and visceral. And yet, there’s a sweetness at the film’s core, too, with Alexia finding a loving father figure in Vincent even as her cover falls apart. “I don’t care who you are,” Vincent promises, “you’re my son.” Violent, petrol-soaked childbirth has rarely been so poignant.

Non-Horror Palme d'Or Winners Can Still Be Disturbing

While Titane is still the only horror film to take home the top prize, it’s far from the only Palme winner to make audiences flinch and squirm. Consider Taxi Driver, where Martin Scorsese and Paul Schrader explore the diseased mind of an ex-military cab driver named Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) obsessed with cleansing the seedy, depraved city around him. There are no vengeful ghosts or chainsaw massacres, but there’s urban decay, child prostitution, a cab passenger (played by Scorsese himself) resolving to fire a gun inside his unfaithful wife’s vagina, and a blood-spattered freakout of a climax. With every shot of forsaken city streets and every eerie swell of Bernard Herrmann’s score (finished just hours before his death), the film communicates the pervasive rot at the heart of America — and the deranged psychology of those who appoint themselves its savior.

Or consider Apocalypse Now, which may be the closest a non-Titane Palme winner comes to horror. Francis Ford Coppola’s Vietnam-set update of Heart of Darkness is a hallucinatory odyssey into what can only be described as Hell. The journey to the lair of colonel-turned-cult-leader Kurtz (Marlon Brando) brings Willard (Martin Sheen) and his crew face-to-face with corpse-strewn army hospitals, Viet Cong bleating for help while clutching their own intestines, napalm raining from the sky, and a goddamn tiger leaping from the water in a nasty jumpscare. What separates it from other war-is-hell films, like All Quiet on the Western Front or Saving Private Ryan, is a queasy, lysergic atmosphere, a sense that the camera has not only taken drugs but gone on a bad trip. By the time Kurtz shows up with a severed head talking about snails crawling along razor blades, Coppola has ensured that the "horror” will stick with viewers for a long, long time.

Other Cannes Wins for Horror Movies

As for the festival’s other awards, horror makes a surprisingly decent showing. Charlotte Gainsbourg won Best Actress for her sadistic, grief-stricken performance in Antichrist; Park Chan-wook won the Jury Prize (analogous to third place) for his fresh take on the vampire mythos, Thirst; David Lynch won Best Director with his gripping tinseltown nightmare Mulholland Drive. The Piano Teacher took home three awards, including the Grand Prix (second place) and acting prizes for Isabelle Huppert and Benoit Magimel. (Michael Haneke’s disturbing psychodrama ended up as the runner-up to Nanni Moretti’s sappy, forgettable The Son’s Room; perhaps Cannes sometimes resembles the Oscars, after all.)

Most noteworthy, however, is the “Special Jury Prize” David Cronenberg received in 1996 for Crash. After what must have been a very interesting deliberation process, that year’s jury (presided over by none other than Francis Ford Coppola) gave Cronenberg a special award for “originality, daring, and audacity.” The decision was not unanimous: Coppola himself was reportedly disgusted by the film and refused to physically hand the award to Cronenberg. And what was it that disturbed him so? A clammy, uncanny psycho-horror film about people sexually aroused by car accidents, one that was clearly influential on Titane. It must have been tremendously heartening for Cronenberg to see Julia Ducournau win one for the sickos 25 years later.