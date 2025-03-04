Cannibals are typically no laughing matter, except when they're played by Aaron Prager in the film Cannibal Comedian. Following its debut on the festival circuit in 2023, the new horror-comedy written and directed by Sean Haitz and starring the Bloody Bites alum has officially come home on digital platforms and is streaming on Screambox today thanks to partnerships with Cineverse and Scream Team Releasing. To celebrate, Collider is excited to exclusively share a new poster by artist Rafael Araújo that shows Prager's titular human-devouring funnyman putting the laughter back in slaughter as he prepares to hack into his castmates in front of the local comedy club. Evoking Leatherface with his bloody mask and apron, he's ready to serve up man-meatball subs for passersby before going on stage.

Charlie's (Prager) daily grind in Cannibal Comedian is mostly depicted on the poster. During the day, he's cooking up his signature subs made of travelers for travelers, while at night, he's chasing his dreams and his victims by performing stand-up. The new hobby is part of his way of breaking out of his typical routine and finally realizing his ambition. However, when the club's owner starts ripping off his schtick, the psychopath starts targeting him as his next victim, all while bringing gut-busting laughter and pulse-pounding thrills as the story unfolds.

While Prager is the star of the show, he's joined by a supporting cast packed with a few veterans of genre films. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre co-stars Edwin Neal and Allen Danziger reunite on the project for the first time since Tobe Hooper's gritty horror classic was released in 1974. It's an especially notable return for Danziger, who had been completely absent from the industry since starring as one of Leatherface's victims who was on the business end of his sledgehammer. After Cannibal Comedian, he has since lined up another horror role in The WeedHacker Massacre. Rounding out the bunch is Criminal Minds star Robert Dunne alongside Austin Judd, David Vega, and Mis Sadistic.

'Cannibal Comedian' Has Earned Rave Reviews on the Festival Circuit

Image via Cineverse

Cannibal Comedian has, thus far, made plenty of waves among the horror community. Throughout its run, Haitz and his team have racked up countless awards, including Best Feature at the HorrorHound Film Festival and the Houston Horror Film Festival and Best Horror Feature at the Culver City Film Festival, the Marina del Rey Film Festival, and the Silicon Beach Film Festival, hosted at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. Joe Bob Briggs, horror aficionado and host of The Last Drive-In on Shudder, also honored the film with a Hubbie award at his World Drive-In Movie Jamboree. With so many honors under its belt, Cineverse is hoping to have another winning title on its hands after the success of the Terrifier franchise and its recent acquisition of the Peter Dinklage-led The Toxic Avenger reboot.

Haitz teased his film as both a love letter to what he personally appreciates most about the horror and comedy genres and a story somewhat rooted in his experiences upon moving out to California. In a statement following Cineverse's acquisition, he said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Cineverse and Scream Team Releasing to bring Cannibal Comedian to the horror and stand-up comedy fans. I think people are really going to eat it up! It’s a love letter to my favorite horror classics like Texas Chainsaw and comedies such as Ace Ventura. When I first moved out to Los Angeles, I had the opportunity to try my hand at stand-up and quickly realized how brutal it was, but for the main character of ‘Charlie,’ he kills both on stage and off stage.”

Cannibal Comedian is now available physically on Blu-ray and VHS as well as on digital platforms and streaming through Screambox. Check out the exclusive poster in the gallery above.