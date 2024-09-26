Before the success of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone were a pair of University of Colorado at Boulder students who collaborated on a cannibalism-themed musical spoof. Decades later, that film, Cannibal! The Musical, is coming to Blu-ray for the first time in the United States. Boutique physical media distributor Vinegar Syndrome announced their upcoming release of the film on Twitter.

The set comes from Vinegar Syndrome's Degausser Video label, which restores and releases shot-on-video genre films; it will feature a new restoration of the film from its video master. The set will come loaded with special features, including an all-new, feature-length making-of documentary, which will include interviews with several crew members who've never discussed their work on the film before; a new featurette covering the film's stage adaptation; and an all-new audio commentary from the cast and crew. The set will also include hours of archival extras. The film will be released with a scrapbook featuring behind-the-scenes stills and ephemera, and will also be released on a collectors' edition VHS cassette. No official pricing or release date has yet been announced, but stay tuned to VinegarSyndrome.com for updates.

What Is 'Cannibal! The Musical' About?

Close

Written and directed by Parker, and produced by Parker and Stone, the film is based on the life of Alferd Packer, a 19th century prospector who was one of only four people ever convicted of cannibalism in the United States. In the style of classic movie musicals like Oklahoma!, Cannibal! The Musical chronicles Packer (Parker) as he journeys to the Colorado Territory with a group of miners in search of better prospects; after Packer pursues a group of fur trappers who've stolen his disloyal horse, the group becomes lost in the Rocky Mountains, leaving them freezing and starved. Soon, the once-unthinkable thought of cannibalism comes to the surface - and before long, the well-fed Packer is the only survivor. It was originally titled Alferd Packer: The Musical when it was released in 1993, but when Lloyd Kaufman's Troma Entertainment picked it up for distribution in 1996, it was retitled, as Packer was little-known outside of Colorado.

With the subsequent success of South Park, Cannibal! The Musical has attracted attention from fans of the groundbreaking animated series as an early example of Parker and Stone's trademark humor. It's a rare foray on to the big screen for the duo, whose other features include the feature-length South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut; the puppet-based Team America: World Police; and the sports comedy BASEketball.

Cannibal! The Musical will be available to pre-order on November 1, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.