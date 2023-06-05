The 1990s largely marched to the beat of its own drum (or drum machine), and plenty of the films of that decade exemplify that particular moment in time. For every Leonardo DiCaprio or Reese Witherspoon film that we’re rewatching from the '90s, we’ve also abandoned our share of Pauly Shore’s and Richard Greico’s. The films that stagnated in the decade relied too heavily on timely iterations and flash-in-the-pan punchlines, dooming themselves to a short lifespan. The films that have endured either showcased a timelessness or infused '90s attitude into an ageless tale, such as how 10 Things I Hate About You or Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet leveraged Shakespeare or Dazed & Confused parodied the '60s. The best teen comedy of the decade, however, 1998’s Can’t Hardly Wait, wears its '80s influences on its sleeve, updating the window dressings of the classic tropes, juggling multiple storylines, and boasting a cast stacked with juggernauts of the era.

For the uninitiated, Can’t Hardly Wait is a brilliant ensemble comedy with a disarmingly simple angle: the graduating seniors of Huntington Hills High School all attend a raging party at a classmate’s house. With the exception of a few flashbacks, the entire film takes place within 24 hours, over the course of one wild party and the morning after. The film is written and directed by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont, who would go on to make the somewhat prescient Josie and the Pussycats. The characters within are a cavalcade of classic tropes: the lovestruck central male (Ethan Embry), his jaded intellectual best friend (Lauren Ambrose), the popular jock (Peter Facinelli), the jilted nerd (Charlie Korsmo), the insecure faker (Seth Green), and the prom queen (Jennifer Love Hewitt). Can’t Hardly Wait works because it doesn’t try to break or even bend the rules — it knows exactly what it wants to be and shows us exactly what we want to see. The film knowingly steers into these tropes, using the skid to reveal more comedy and reality without the audience realizing they’ve been duped into buying more than they’d purchased.

'Can't Hardly Wait' Has a Very '80s Feel

Image via Columbia Pictures

The film is anchored by Embry’s character, Preston Meyers, and his mission to give a letter of intent to Prom Queen Amanda Beckett (Hewitt) after the rumor that she and hunky Mike Dexter (Facinelli) have broken up spreads across the graduation ceremony. Embry plays Preston with the same approachable charm he employed as Mark in Empire Records. Preston recalls meeting Amanda the first day that she arrived on campus and the hesitation he exercised when the chance came to escort the new student around the school, a split-second opening leveraged by Mike to change the destiny the former envisioned for himself. Preston’s story is a timeless missed opportunity tale, a chance at redemption that hearkens back to the classic hangdog John Cusack characters of the 1980s. He is equally encouraged and ridiculed by his best friend and ex (for, like, a week back in eighth grade), Ambrose’s Denise. Denise is the friend that all hopeless romantics from any era need, and Ambrose showcases an effortless charm and magnetic performance that keeps the viewers’ eyes on her every second she’s on-screen. Ambrose’s performance as Denise is what viewers imagine Jeneane Garofalo’s character Heather was like back when she was in high school with Romy & Michele, albeit slightly more relatable. To put her in more eighties terms, think Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deets or Ally Sheedy’s Allison.

By this logic, Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Amanda is clearly a Molly Ringwald character, but one given the benefit of a decade’s worth of reflection. Amanda, though the dumpee, realizes before her character’s introduction that the rules of high school no longer apply as this night marks the end of their high school experience. When comforted by her friends, it becomes apparent that their interests are no longer aligned. The friends still view status in high school hierarchies, measuring one another by unattainable celebrity standards and lauding superficial victories. While it’s not necessarily Shakespearean, one can see the cinematic history of this self-conscious characterization. It shows a metacommentary on pedestrian reality through the lens of pop culture, much as the writing/directing duo would demonstrate in Josie and the Pussycats.

Perhaps the most problematic yet memorable of the core characters is Seth Green’s Kenny Fisher. A buffoon of the highest order, Kenny is a '90s mainstay that every person who lived through the decade can relate to, whether they knew a person like him or were, themselves, that particular stereotype. While Kenny fakes a rapport with the women that he hits on, he has an actual confidence in his chosen persona. The character is played for laughs, but Green’s portrayal of Kenny’s commitment is what eventually endears us to his character. Green is perfect casting, as his diminutive stature plays to Kenny’s larger-than-life belief in the role he’s selling. He’s basically Jon Cryer’s Ducky from Pretty in Pink if he was far more deluded, way less likable, and prone to problematic cultural appropriation.

Rounding out the central cast of characters is the Nerd, seeking his carefully plotted revenge after years of torment under the thumb of Mike Dexter. Charlie Korsmo’s William Lichter is a pastiche of recurrent characters from the Revenge of the Nerds franchise and an overarching Anthony Michael Hall-esque affectation of a latent partier hiding beneath the thick glasses. Complete with two faceless cohorts, William’s schemes are quickly forgotten as the party allows social classes to dissipate in the fizz of free-flowing beer and the bombastic beat of the enduring metal hits dominating the airwaves. William’s through-line is perhaps the most relatable as the drive for revenge is somewhat universal, but the opportunity to jettison petty vengeance for empathy is a far greater result for those on such a path. When his journey turns back upon itself like the inescapable ouroboros that is our cyclical lives, we’re all the more endeared to his antics and the allure of basking in the light of infamy for those fleeting moments.

A Cast of Plenty

Charlie Korsmo as William Lichter in Can't Hardly Wait

None of this is to say the movie is perfect. There is plenty of rampant homophobia and racial missteps abound throughout, but what it lacks in generational sensitivity it makes up in star power. In addition to the core cast, the film boasts appearances from Melissa Joan Hart, Breckin Meyer, Donald Faison, Jason Segel, Selma Blair, Clea DuVall, Jerry O’Connell, Jenna Elfman, Jaime Pressly, and the Sherminator, himself, Chris Owen, as a character who steals everything that isn’t nailed down throughout the film. Also worth mentioning is the stellar soundtrack, featuring not just the many fantastic songs from the '90s featured on the actual released soundtrack, but the songs featured throughout the entire film. Party classics from Barry Manilow, Thelma Houston, Deee Lite, and Young MC. There’s also a wonderful commentary track with co-writers/directors Elfont and Kaplan, and Seth Green affecting an English accent for far too long. Many secrets are divulged about the filmmaking process and the version that could’ve been.

What we do have in Can’t Hardly Wait is quite possibly the finest teen comedy of the '90s, due largely to its decidedly eighties blueprint, talented cast, excellent music, and, honestly, a great subplot featuring the fictional band Loveburger. Those who haven’t seen the film are missing a bona fide pop culture time capsule that aged much better than its peers while still retaining the magic gloss of the nineties that scratches all your nostalgia needs. Can’t Hardly Wait perfectly encapsulates that moment in time between graduating high school and moving beyond that social structure, wherein one knows a chapter has ended but is blindsided by the uncertainty of the next page in life, rendered in broad strokes and funky beats. Also, Seth Green blow dries his crotch.