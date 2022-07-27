Collider is excited to unveil the trailer for Gravitas Ventures' new film Canvas, a highly stylized animated horror film that premiered at the Annecy Film Festival and tells the tale of a demonic entity known to humans as simply "The Painter." The demon comes to Earth with the mission of sowing chaos in an effort to create new spawn, and it falls to FBI agent George Rohan (Steve Key) to keep its murders under wraps to avoid widespread panic. Meanwhile, investigative journalist Reila Martin (Isabel Ellison) finds holes in George's story and works tirelessly to bring the truth to light. It's set to release through VOD on August 9.

In the trailer, viewers are immediately introduced to The Painter, a mysterious red being who paints with the blood of its victims. George and Reila find themselves on two different sides of the issue, however. After being assigned to some "Painter Defense Agency," George is given the opportunity to keep the demon nothing more than hearsay. He's being investigated by Reila at the start of the trailer though, who desperately wants to find the truth for the public's sake. It sets up the understandable motives of both sides that lie at the center of the film.

Much of the tension in the trailer is driven by the mix of tense music that evokes a feeling that nowhere in the city is safe and the unique visual style which automatically makes everyone seem more untrustworthy and everywhere feel more unwelcoming. Although The Painter is only shown at the beginning and end of the footage, its presence is always felt. Reila and George both seemingly have their lives indirectly upended by its presence. Reila seems to put herself in more and more danger in her search while George's relationship with his family suffers as he works to keep the public unaware of the looming threat.

Image via Gravitas Ventures

Canvas is the first feature film from director Ryan Guiterman who previously helmed the short dramedy Thunderstruck about a group of friends who come back to reform their AC/DC cover band. He's also produced a number of shorts and previously served as an associate producer on the Travel Channel's Mysteries at the Museum. His latest film earned him his first awards recognition on the festival circuit, picking up the award for Best Experimental Feature at the Toronto Film and Script Awards alongside his star and co-producer Ellison. Additionally, the film is the first feature under Ryan Guiterman and Isabel Ellison's company Precariat Productions.

Rounding out the cast for the film are Eli Peck, Sam Encarnación, Marama Corlett, and Juan Francisco Villa. Guiterman and Ellison were joined by Betsy Shuller on the production end. Shuller rejoins Guiterman after their work together on Mysteries at the Museum, marking her first stint on a feature film.

Canva releases on all VOD platforms on August 9. Check out the poster trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1hfxtfq4LE