Patrick Wilson is traveling to Cape Fear. Variety reports that The Conjuring star is joining the upcoming reboot of the classic thriller. He'll join the already-cast Javier Bardem and Amy Adams in the project.

Wilson's role in the series is being kept under wraps for now: given that the other two lead roles have been cast, it's possible that he'll play the role of attorney Sam Bowden, who was played by Gregory Peck in the 1962 film and by Nick Nolte in its 1991 remake. It's the latest high-profile project for the versatile Wilson; he'll reprise his role as paranormal investigator Ed Warren in this fall's The Conjuring: Last Rites, and is also part of an all-star cast led by George Clooney, Adam Sandler, and Laura Dern in Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly. The Apple TV+ series is set to be showrun and created by Nick Antosca, the creator of Channel Zero, The Act, and Brand New Cherry Flavor.

What Is 'Cape Fear' About?