Few films deliver a gut punch quite like Capernaum, the 2018 Lebanese film that took the world by storm and snagged the attention of the Academy. Directed by Nadine Labaki, Capernaum revolves around a suffering child who sues his parents for bringing him into the world. Scratch that — that’s not the whole story. It's a film about the struggles of a stateless refugee child who is angry at the world he lives in, yet determined to survive no matter what. The story follows Zain (played by Zain Al Rafeea), an unregistered child aged about twelve and living in the slums of Beirut.

At his young age, he has experienced more than most people ever will. He has carried heavy responsibilities, like providing for his many siblings, been neglected by his parents, and has even sold hard drugs to survive. Zain has seen close relatives abducted, has been in prison, and has even stabbed someone. Why? Labaki's masterpiece argues in Zain's own words, “Because I was born.” It's a powerful statement that reverberates throughout the movie. Zain’s struggle is the struggle of millions of innocent children who live in refugee camps, slums, and war zones around the world. Labaki's message is clear:

"At the end of the day, ... children are really paying a very high price for our conflicts, and our wars, and our systems, and our stupid decisions, and governments. I felt the need to talk about the problem, and I was thinking, if those children could talk, or could express themselves, what would they say? What would they tell us, this society that ignores them?"

'Capernaum' Is a Child's Haunting Cry for Justice

Capernaum is a desperate cry for the protection of children. Through Zain and the people he interacts with in the film, we get a sneak preview of his utterly miserable life in his underprivileged community, as his family is functionally out of his life. His 11-year-old sister, the only true friend he had, is abducted and tragically married off to their landlord's son in exchange for gifts. Zain's newfound friend and carer Rahil (Yordanos Shiferaw), who, apart from his lawyer Nadine (Nadine Labaki), is the only adult who seems to care and has her own "refugees' problems" that add to his own. Going through a series of misadventures, Zain is not only angry at his parents but at life itself.

Labaki emphasizes that while life as a refugee is hard, it is particularly unfairly harder on children. But Zain isn't a hapless victim in the film. Rather, Labaki places the blame squarely where it belongs while fronting Zain as the deliverer of the children's scathing message. He has had enough of injustices around him, and his indictment of his parents in court, poignantly placed at the beginning and at the end of the film, hits hard. ''I want them to stop having children," he says when asked in court what he wants to achieve with his case. Zain is ultimately suing his parents for being born. It's a bare-knuckle punch in the face that calls adults to order.

‘Capernaum’ Is an Uncomfortable but Necessary Watch

Capernaum's raw, documentary-style delivery adds to the immersion of viewers into Zain's dizzying world. The film's cinematography, capturing overcrowded Beirut streets littered with poverty and neglect, offers an authenticity that reveals the suffocating environment of its characters. Capernaum thrives in letting its characters inhabit their spaces without being sensational. It, instead, uses quiet moments where the camera lingers on Zain's face, beside or behind him, to make us experience the weight on his small shoulders. In the chaos he encounters, such as constant conflicts with his parents, Labaki goes for hand-held shots at a child's eye level that remind us just how disorienting the situation is for the little boy. The film's authenticity is further elevated by Labaki's creative choice to cast non-professional actors with lived experiences in the roles they are playing. Zain Al Rafeea was himself a Syrian refugee child living on the streets of Beirut when he was discovered by Labaki — this ultimately changed his life.

After the film’s massive success, Zain was awarded Norwegian citizenship along with his family and lives in his new country where, according to Labaki, he is attending school for the first time in his life. As per Reuters, Yordanos Shiferaw was an Eritrean refugee who was arrested in real life in connection to similar events she goes through in the film. Treasure, who plays the unbelievably sweet baby Yonas, was deported alongside her parents, with her mother going back to Kenya in East Africa while her father headed to West Africa's Nigeria. The film's performances are lived-in and raw — as if the actors are just living their everyday lives. Capernaum is an uneasy picture, but it's meant to be. It's a wake-up call that rings loudly on the failures of a world that allows hundreds of millions of children like Zain to fall through the cracks.

Capernaum is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

