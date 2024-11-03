Television shows have been around for a while now, providing audiences with engaging storylines that can be enjoyed in the comfort of their homes. While several poignant themes have been tackled in such media, capitalism is one of many that has been highly discussed in award-winning narratives that delve into our capitalist society, exploring greed and exploitation and their dehumanizing effects.

Often featuring three-dimensional characters and believable storylines, these are entertaining and introspective stories that offer unique perspectives on this thought-provoking subject, questioning the corruption often intertwined with power and wealth. From dark comedies like Atlanta to gripping, absorbing dramas such as Succession, these must-watch shows provide food for thought and invite audiences to question uncomfortable truths.

10 'Snowpiercer' (2020 - 204)

Created by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson

Based on the movie of the same name — which was in turn based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige — this Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson dystopian sci-fi is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. It sees the remnants of humanity inhabiting a perpetually moving train that circles the globe.

Starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, and Andre Layton among other talented actors, Snowpiercer is worth the watch, even if ultimately not as good as the film. Like its predecessor, it presents a critique of capitalism using the allegory of a high-speed train with each car representing a distinct socio-economic class. At its core, the 2020 series' portrayal of rebellion against the oppressive system sheds light on the cyclical nature of capitalist exploitation, with its characters attempting to dismantle this social order and hierarchies.

9 'The Righteous Gemstones' (2019 -)

Created by Danny McBride

Those keen on shows exploring dysfunctional family dynamics may find The Righteous Gemstones an entertaining series. John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam Devine, and Edi Patterson star in this dark comedy that follows a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.

Featuring an over-the-top style and an engaging storyline, Righteous Gemstones satirizes wealth's intersection with power and religion. It sheds light on how capitalist greed and ill-intentioned religious practices often intertwine, with the central family thriving by exploiting the devotion and beliefs of others. At its core, it is a sharp critique of how greed can morally corrupt people, making the church more interested in expanding its wealth rather than spiritually enlightening others.

8 'Atlanta' (2016 - 2022)

Created by Donald Glover

Donald Glover directs and stars in this underrated 2016 satire following two young men (Glover and Brian Tyree Henry) who attempt to make it through Atlanta's rap scene. Along the way, they confront social and economic issues, with the show tackling the challenges of Black life in America, poverty, status, and parenthood.

Exploitation, celebrity culture, and capitalism are a huge theme in Atlanta; on top of stripping away the glamour of fame and wealth and unearthing the degrading struggles that are often required to survive in a corrupt system, the surrealist series provides an intriguing social commentary on how a profit-driven system affects marginalized communities. Despite its comedic bits, Atlanta is a thought-provoking show that highlights how people are often reduced to what they can offer.

7 'Black Mirror' (2011 -)

Created by Charlie Brooker

The anthology British series Black Mirror has understandably become a fan-favorite for its shocking twists and turns and stark critique of capitalism and technological advancement, with each episode leaving audiences on the edge of their seats and sending out a thought-provoking message that sticks with them after the credits roll.

Although each episode features a different narrative, Black Mirror explores how technology is not often developed with our best interests in mind; instead, it is driven by profit motives, exploiting, manipulating, and dehumanizing the consumer. Often set in almost dystopian, futuristic societies, this sharp anthology show captures terrifying, potential near-future scenarios where worth is reduced to numbers — be it credit, as seen in Fifteen Million Merits, or likes, as seen in Nosedive — thanks to advanced technology wielded to monetize.

6 'Silicon Valley' (2014 - 2019)

Created by John Altschuler, Mike Judge, and Dave Krinsky

Fans of workplace comedies should be sure to give Silicon Valley a watch. The series follows the struggle of Silicon Valley engineer Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) as he tries to build his own company called Pied Paper while navigating the ambiguous tech landscape.

Clever and chaotic, this entertaining 2014 show does not shy away from exposing the dark of capitalism in the tech industry, including how exploitation and profit walk hand-in-hand with Silicon Valley culture. Silicon Valley explores the pressure to prioritize profit over authenticity and ethics (with the team often being put under pressure to make morally questionable choices), poking fun at its promise to "change the world" and how it is frequently just a disguise for the underlying motives.

5 'Severance' (2022 -)

Created by Dan Erickson

This Dan Erickson Apple TV original follows team leader Mark (Adam Scott) as he commands office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, Mark and his peers begin a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Much like Silicon Valley, the eerie but undeniably engaging Severance criticizes work culture and capitalism, although not as comedic and lighthearted as the previously mentioned series, but rather more dramatic and definitely darker. The show's division of the "innes" and "outies" is a chilling metaphor for the tendency to reduce employees to the work they get done, stripping them of their individuality. It delves into consent and control, questioning the lengths we as a society are willing to go for a paycheck.

4 'Mr. Robot' (2015 - 2019)

Created by Sam Esmail

Rami Malek is a brilliant but psychologically unstable cyber-security engineer and vigilante hacker in Sam Esmail's Mr. Robot. The series depicts Elliot's intriguing journey as he becomes a key figure in a game of global chaos after being recruited to destroy the firm he is paid to protect.

By focusing on the exploitative powers of corporate America, Esmail's series delivers a razor-sharp critique of wealth and control. Mr. Robot highlights how the system is often rigged against those trapped in its capitalist system, with the pain of those struggling with mental health often being exacerbated by a damaged society that offers no escape or relief. It highlights how people are dehumanized and reduced to the resources they bring to the table, suggesting that breaking from this cycle requires radical action.

3 'The Wire' (2002 - 2008)

Created by David Simon

Easily one of the best crime series ever made, David Simon's highly-rated and beloved The Wire is a cop drama set in the Baltimore drug scene and seen through the eyes of drug dealers and law enforcement. It features astounding performances at its center, including Dominic West, Lance Reddick, and Idris Elba.

The Wire's astounding storytelling and layered characters make it stand out from other series in the genre. Not only is it a captivating series for the way it focuses on the different perspectives of law enforcement, drug dealers, politicians, and regular civilians, but also for how it highlights how capitalism ignores the needs of marginalized communities. The Wire's sharp critique of institutions and failures of a capitalist system makes it a thoughtful time in front of the screen.

2 'The Boys' (2019 -)

Created by Eric Kripke

Based on the comic book of the same name, Eric Kripke's biting capitalism satire and fan-favorite superhero essential The Boys is a dark comedy following a group of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers.

Set in a world where superheroes are commodified and exploited for corporate profit, The Boys delivers social commentary not only on consumerism and capitalism but also on celebrity culture and corporate power. It also addresses media manipulation in a creative way — Vought uses its Supes as marketing tools, shaping their personas to maximize profit and manipulate narratives. On top of this, The Boys does not shy away from explicit depictions of violence, challenging viewers to question the ethical and moral implications of a society that glorifies wealth and power.

1 'Succession' (2018 - 2023)

Created by Jesse Armstrong

This critically acclaimed epic by Jesse Armstrong centers around the Roy siblings (Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck), known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. Their world changes when their father (Brian Cox) steps down from the company, with a new race for the throne taking place as they all vie for their father's approval.

Succession is an obvious pick when it comes to television series that criticize capitalism, as it highlights not only the family's privilege that comes from their wealth and power but also critiques how the Roy siblings wield their influence to shape narratives and even manipulate public perception. It is understandably one of the best shows of the 21st century — if not the best — with its underlying core message being one of the major reasons why.

