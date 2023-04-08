While Tom Hardy is a figure that’s become globally recognizable in the last decade, most people are still unaware he played criminal legend Al Capone in the 2020 Josh Trank movie Capone. That’s largely because Capone came out at an awkward time. Launching two months after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down movie theaters, Capone was limited to just premium video-on-demand retailers. When you’re scouring for entertainment options in the earliest months of this global health crisis, are you going to reach for something as grim as Capone? That initial inability to lure in moviegoers and a divisive critical reception ensured that Capone would become one of Hardy’s lesser-known modern motion pictures.

Still, just because it isn’t globally famous and has its detractors, that doesn’t mean Capone should be written off. Director Josh Trank has delivered something incredibly messy with Capone, but the fragmented nature of the production also makes it worth a look.

What is Capone about?

Capone already gets off on the right foot by choosing to focus on just a short patch of time in the life of Al Capone. That segment of his life turns out to be right after Capone is unleashed from a lengthy prison stint. With this guy suffering from severe psychological problems thanks to a case of neurosyphilis, Capone is confined to his mansion in Palm Island, Florida. Here, Capone navigates his significantly shrunk-down world and a loosening grasp on reality. He’s also got to deal with the fact that he’s buried $10 million somewhere, but he can no longer remember where. It's just one of the many facets of Capone’s life that have slipped through his grasp.

While Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece The Irishman was largely built on the lead-up to depicting a once-powerful gangster meager and frail in his final years, Capone is all about that portion of Al Capone’s existence. This is a movie that lingers on the destitute mind of its titular protagonist, with nary a trace of the figure who used to instantly get cops and rival gangsters alike to quiver in their boots. Mortality is the primary focus here, much like how Trank was fascinated by underlying psychological issues with the super-powered teenage protagonist of Chronicle. Trank’s got a fascination with undercutting legendary reputations with recognizably human and downright tragic mental struggles. That fixation proves engaging enough here in Capone...for the most part.

The Problems with Capone

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Before singing the praises of Capone, it’s worth bringing up some of the movie’s undeniable shortcomings. For starters, the depiction of Capone in his psychologically tormented state can’t help but feel a tad exploitative. It’s less that the film is being “overly cruel” to a gangster like Capone and more like its visual and narrative cues revolving around his deteriorating mental well-being feel too driven by “shock value.” The usual hallmarks of cinematic depictions of this kind of illness (namely bodily functions being uncontrollable) fill up the screen, but they often come across as just derivative and reductive rather than lending insight into Capone’s world.

Capone is also too concrete about the barriers between reality and fantastical paranoia to function like the surrealist works of David Lynch, a filmmaker whose influence on the film is so profound that Kyle MacLachlan shows up in a supporting role. It’s often neat to see modern directors tipping their hat to this legend, but Trank’s storytelling and visual sensibilities can’t quite live up to the filmmaker he keeps reminding audiences about. Firmly clarifying that the FBI is indeed watching Capone early on in the runtime is an especially ill-advised move that undercuts the haunting ambiguity Capone is aiming for. Something like Lost Highway doesn’t spell out from the start what’s real and what’s in a character’s head. Capone should have had the confidence to eschew easy answers or information like that.

The Benefits of Capone

Psychoanalyzing a movie and its director is a fool’s errand. Just look at the way reviewers tied themselves into knows to deliver eventually comically off-target assumptions about which parts of A.I.: Artificial Intelligence belonged to Stanley Kubrick and which elements came from Steven Spielberg. It’s impossible to know what’s going on in a director’s mind and movies are such collaborative works that it’s often equally impractical to deliver tidy assessments of one life event in a filmmaker leading to a certain creative choice. That having been said, an insightful Polygon interview with Josh Trank about Capone, his career, and his mental health struggles do illuminate why the depictions of Al Capone at his lowest feel so raw and terrifying.

Trank, in this interview, simultaneously posits himself as his own greatest hype-man and a person often plagued by self-loathing who openly admits to struggling to connect with other people. That often paradoxical mental state and a sense of distance from others explains why there’s such a haunting undercurrent to Capone’s depiction of that former gangster’s dreary existence. An evocative sequence where Capone waltzes through a packed party yet feels so alone as Louis Armstrong belts out "Blueberry Hill" is already an evocative sequence thanks to hollow this joyful celebration is and the creative song choice. However, it feels extra fascinating when seen as a parallel to Trank’s own anxieties and life experiences. Trank’s self-described feelings of anxiety after his debut film Chronicle became a smash hit echo through this scene of Capone feeling so alone in a crowded room.

Tom Hardy’s performance, meanwhile, is a thing of remarkable commitment that works shockingly well. Armed with a bizarro voice and physical mannerisms that are decidedly over-the-top, it’s the kind of performance that, on paper, sounds excruciatingly gimmicky. In execution, though, Hardy lends enough conviction to his bold acting choices to make them both entertaining and feel earned. Plus, his trademark penchant for unpredictable bursts of unexpected bits of physicality or surprising methods of delivering dialogue feels perfect for depicting a guy suffering from severe psychological problems.

Then there’s the wildly varying tone of Capone, which feels designed from the ground up to alienate viewers rather than welcome them in with open arms. This is a motion picture that simultaneously features Matt Dillon’s Johnny Torrio handing Al Capone his bloody eyeballs and a bittersweet sequence where Capone belts out a rendition of “If I Were King of the Forest” from The Wizard of Oz. Grisly reminders of how far Capone has drifted from reality and melancholy echoes of the power this man once wielded are crammed together within Trank’s script. It’s far from a perfectly cohesive mixture, but it is one that’s often quite entertaining to watch and suggests some real creative bravura.

It's hard to recommend Capone as an underseen piece of crime movie cinema, mostly because it’s a project that isn’t around to function as a crowdpleaser. You’re just as likely to walk away from Capone baffled by the proceedings as you are likely to watch the credits impressed with everything you’ve witnessed. But being a bold enough gambit to be that divisive is still a commendable artistic feat. Though it can’t hope to measure up to vastly superior titles like The Irishman and Lost Highway, Capone deserved better than being largely forgotten thanks to its release strategy and the year it debuted in.