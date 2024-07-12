The Big Picture Capricorn One is a thrilling exploration of a NASA cover-up involving a faked Mars landing.

Director Peter Hyams delivers a unique blend of genres and compelling performances in this 1977 conspiracy thriller.

Released during a peak era of paranoia cinema in the 1970s, Capricorn One remains a relevant and thought-provoking film.

It’s somewhat ironic that for as much interest as Hollywood has had in space travel, there continue to be conspiracy theories about the nature of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969. While there are still skeptics that attempt to deny accepted science about Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s mission to the lunar surface, there have been some very interesting films resulting from the controversy. Many would cite The Shining as a film that is often caught up in moon landing conspiracies due to the myth that Stanley Kubrick was hired to fake footage for NASA due to the amazing outer space sequences in 2001: A Space Odyssey. However, the subject of NASA having to cover up a failed space mission was the plot of the underrated 1977 thriller, Capricorn One.

Capricorn One’s director Peter Hyams may not exactly be Kubrick, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t one of the most underrated genre filmmakers of the last several decades. Between the Harrison Ford historical romance Hanover Street, the Sean Connery cult classic Outland, the proto-typical buddy cop comedy Running Scared, and the underappreciated 2001: A Space Odyssey sequel, 2010: The Year We Make Contact, Hyams is responsible for many unique genre films that shoehorn in some deeply uncommercial sensibilities. Capricorn One is a unique examination of the American consciousness in the 1970s that also serves as a rousing psychological thriller.

Capricorn One (1977) Capricorn One follows a NASA mission to Mars that is secretly canceled due to safety concerns. To avoid public embarrassment, NASA fakes the landing, forcing the astronauts to participate in the hoax under threat. When the spacecraft burns up on re-entry, the astronauts realize their lives are in danger to maintain the cover-up. The story becomes a tense thriller as they try to escape and expose the conspiracy. Release Date May 5, 1978 Director Peter Hyams Cast Elliott Gould , James Brolin , Brenda Vaccaro , Sam Waterston , O.J. Simpson , Hal Holbrook , Karen Black , Telly Savalas Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Peter Hyams Studio Warner Bros. Expand

What Is ‘Capricorn One’ About?

Set an undetermined amount of time since the initial Apollo 11 landing, Capricorn One follows NASA’s attempts to land a manned mission on Mars in hopes of determining whether the surface is capable of inhabiting human life. The astronauts Charles Brubaker (James Brolin), Peter Willis (Sam Waterston), and John Walker (O.J. Simpson) all expect to be heralded as heroes, but they’re shocked when NASA takes them out of the intended mission, and ships them off to an unknown location in the desert. It’s soon revealed that a faulty piece of technology on the ship itself could have resulted in disaster, forcing NASA to send an unmanned vessel into space. While Brubaker, Willis, and Walker are subsequently forced to film “fake” footage, the idiosyncratic reporter Robert Caulfield (Elliot Gould) begins prying into the investigation.

An issue with many conspiracy thrillers is that they never outline a clear reason for the plot to exist; if the cover up feels more complicated than it needs to be, it can be much harder to accept that the crime being committed is being handled realistically. However, Capricorn One does a good job at showing how NASA is backed into a corner and forced to take extreme means in order to protect its future. It’s not just a matter of how one failed mission could reduce funding that the space program received from the United States government in the future; it’s evident that the public has rallied around the success of the space program, and that its perceived failure could result in a lack of patriotism. There’s also the suggestion that sending a multi-racial mission beyond any explored point in NASA’s history could help to sooth some of the tensions in America’s cities in the aftermath of the Civil Rights movement.

‘Capricorn One’ Doesn’t Belong to Just One Genre

Capricorn One is unique because it merges elements of a procedural crime thriller with more extravagant action sequences. The storyline involving Caulfield trying to acquire secretive documents pointing to the coverup are actually very well handled as a straightforward investigative narrative. Gould may be primarily known as a comedic actor thanks to films like The Long Goodbye and Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, but he succeeds in giving a more serious performance. The desert-set action sequences show the depth of imagination that Hyams had in combining elements of a survivalist thriller with a twinge of science fiction. A scene of Willis desperately fighting to free himself from his suit shows just how committed Waterston was to the material.

Capricorn One is also interesting as a cultural artifact, as it was released less than a decade after the actual Apollo 11 landing. 1977 ended up being the year where sci-fi was truly accepted into the mainstream thanks to the overwhelming success of both Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Compared to those two crowd pleasers, Capricorn One is far more cynical and less sensationalized. There’s also the baffling fact that the film includes Simpson in a major role as one of the film’s heroes; in a strange way, it makes the film's commentary on not accepting what is seen in the media as true more effective, given the crimes Simpson would go on to commit. Hyams would later discuss his experience working with Simpson on the film in the Academy Award-winning documentary O.J. Made in America.

Paranoia Cinema Was Peaking in the 1970s When 'Capricorn One' Was Released

Close

The 1970s were an era where many of the most famous conspiracy thrillers ever made were released, and it's easy to see why. The previous decade had seen the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee Robert F. Kennedy, and the Civil Rights leaders Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Americans were more skeptical than ever about the true intentions of their government, and Capricorn One served as yet another film suggesting that the “official story” was not to be believed. A post-Watergate America was much more willing to accept this as realistic than it would have been previously.

Capricorn One is still an anomaly compared to other conspiracy thrillers of the 1970s. It’s not quite as politically inflammatory as The Candidate, as haunting as The Parallax View, as historically relevant as All The President’s Men, or as anxiety inducing as The Conversation. That being said, it does succeed as a work of escapist entertainment that does manage to slip in some greater ideas about accepted truth.

