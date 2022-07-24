As expected, Marvel Studios swept into their Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con today with a full slate of exciting reveals. Over the past few months, news has slowly been hitting the headlines about what fans can expect from the rest of Phase 4, as well as a few tantalizing morsels about where the franchise is headed as they move into Phase 5. But before we get too excited about the long-term plan, let’s focus on one of the big news stories coming out of the panel. Anthony Mackie’s return to Captain America finally has an official title.

Sam Wilson will return in the newly titled Captain America: New World Order. Earlier this month it was reported that Julius Onah had been tapped to direct the fourth entry into the Captain America story, which was confirmed by Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige during today's panel. The film is set to be co-written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, alongside staff writer Dalan Musson, which was announced shortly after the hit Disney+ series finished its run last spring.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Mackie shed the mantle of Falcon and fully embrace what it meant to be Captain America after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave him the iconic shield after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While it is unclear what the plot will be, Sam Wilson's storyline thus far has played out similar to the 2014 comic book run, which saw an aged-up Steve Rogers appoint Sam as his official replacement as Captain America.

Image via Disney+

At this time, there is no word on when Captain America: New World Order will go into production but fans can swoop into theaters to catch Mackie's silver screen appearance as Captain America on May 3, 2024.