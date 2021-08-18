Anthony Mackie has closed a deal to star in Captain America 4, which will see Sam Wilson wield the shield on the big screen.

Malcolm Spellman is writing the script with Dalan Musson, who worked with him on the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Marvel's Kevin Feige will produce the superhero movie, which does not have a director attached yet.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that it's unclear whether Sebastian Stan will return in this film as the Winter Soldier, though I imagine that he will, at least in some capacity, given the chemistry those two characters shared on the small screen. Deadline also added that Captain America 4 is not the same Marvel project that is expected to bring Chris Evans back into the fold.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Chris Evans May Return as Captain America in a Future MCU Project

Mackie is a dynamic actor who earned this opportunity by paying his dues, and I'm thrilled that audiences have taken to his MCU character, who was handpicked by Evans' Captain America to succeed him. Mackie has played Falcon in five Marvel movies thus far after being introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, though I'm proud to say that I first suggested Mackie as Captain America a decade ago before Evans was even cast as the character. I even commissioned our graphic designer to come up with an image of Mackie in Cap's suit, though that image has been lost to the sands of time on the internet.

From his early appearances in 8 Mile and Spike Lee's Sucka Free City to acclaimed films such as Half Nelson and The Hurt Locker, Mackie has always impressed me as an actor, and I'm thrilled he'll get a chance to shine in Cap's outfit. The actor is represented by UTA and Inspire Entertainment.

KEEP READING: Kevin Feige, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian Stan Dish All Things 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Share Share Tweet Email

'Aquaman 2' Was Inspired By This 1960s Science-Fiction Horror Pulp Film, Says James Wan A horror-inspired superhero film sounds promising.

Read Next