Anthony Mackie is not far from getting into his winged Cap suit for Captain America: New World Order. The actor is currently doing press rounds for his upcoming Netflix feature We Have a Ghost and is dishing out tidbits on his next superhero appearance in the MCU. Speaking to Yahoo, the actor confirmed that filming starts in a month’s time and the cast and crew is “kicking it off and getting ready to go.”

The expectations are high from the fourth film in Captain America franchise as it marks Mackie’s big screen debut as Cap. He gained his mantle in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will continue the good fight on earth as the cinematic universe goes toward the Multiversal war with Kang. The events of the Disney+ series laid it bare that being an Avenger does not come with any perks (unless you’re Scott Lang and write a book about it) and seems like the theme will continue with the upcoming movie. "I think with my Cap, he's not a superhero. He doesn't have a super serum, so his superpower is his humanity," Mackie explains his take on the character.

There’s been a lot of comparison among fans between Sam and Steve Rogers – a man who was out of time and had seen his fair share of ups and downs in the MCU. As for Sam’s new role and his character arc, Mackie thinks Sam “has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy, or be a bad guy, and what are the decisions that make you toe that line in the way that you do?" Adding, "I just see him as more of a humane Cap, as opposed to a Cap of judgment, where 'this is right, and this is wrong.' There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong."

Who Else is in Captain America: New World Order

The new feature brings Harrison Ford into the superhero fold as he takes over the role of Thunderbolt Ross after William Hurt’s passing. As for working with him, Mackie quipped, “I’m gonna give him a full (MCU) breakdown, and we’re gonna compare notes. Am very excited about it.” Helmed by Julius Onah, the feature also casts Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres aka new Falcon, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph/Sabra.

Captain America: New World Order is set for May 3, 2024, premiere. You can check out Mackie’s comments below: