The Big Picture Anthony Mackie hints at Mark Ruffalo's Hulk appearing in Captain America: Brave New World, setting up a potentially epic showdown.

New and returning stars, including Giancarlo Esposito and Tim Blake Nelson, join Mackie in the upcoming MCU film.

Captain America: Brave New World promises political and personal challenges for Sam Wilson as he rebuilds the Avengers team.

Did Anthony Mackie just unintentionally reveal a major plot point from the next MCU movie? While speaking to Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic Con about his upcoming film, Captain America: Brave New World, the Sam Wilson actor seemingly confirmed a long-time Marvel veteran will appear in the film. The first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World was released several weeks ago and showcased the first look at Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Russ, who will transform into Red Hulk in the film. Fans immediately began speculating how Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America could stand against a Hulk, especially considering he doesn't have the super soldier serum. The answer may be that he isn't, because during his conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Mackie mentioned another character who could possibly go toe-to-toe with Ross's Red Hulk:

"The events of Hulk and his film don't pertain to this movie at all. When he shows up, his world, his universe, his story, is completely separate from the way we utilize him in our story."

You heard it from Mackie, not us. It certainly sounds like Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will appear in Captain America: Brave New World, which would make sense considering Mackie's Sam Wilson would almost certainly be squashed like a bug if he tried to take Red Hulk on one-on-one. Many Marvel Comics enthusiasts have argued that Red Hulk's base strength is stronger than the normal Hulk, but due to Hulk's uncapped ability to get stronger as he gets more angry, there is no physical limit to his power. Like many other foes, Red Hulk could gain the upper hand on Hulk at the start of the fight, but once Hulk gets angry, his red nemesis likely wouldn't stand much of a chance.

Who Stars in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’?

Close

In addition to Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson and taking over the mantle of Captain America from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, and Ford stepping into Thunderbolt Ross' shoes in place of the late William Hurt, Captain America 4 features a stacked ensemble of new and returning stars. Giancarlo Esposito will make his MCU debut in the film and play Sidewinder, one of the feature villains and leader of the Serpent Society. Tim Blake Nelson is also back for the first time since The Incredible Hulk, playing The Leader, the gamma-infected mad scientist who was gifted with more brains than braun. Danny Ramirez will return as Joaquin Torres, but will suit up as Falcon now that Sam has taken on the role of Captain America.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find tickets below for the MCU movie currently dominating the box office, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Captain America: Brave New World Sam Wilson, now fully embracing his role as Captain America, faces political and personal challenges as he works to rebuild the Avengers. When a mysterious new threat emerges, Wilson must navigate alliances with former adversaries and uncover secrets that could alter the course of the superhero team forever​. Release Date February 14, 2025 Director Julius Onah Cast Anthony Mackie Writers Dalan Musson , Malcolm Spellman

FIND TICKETS