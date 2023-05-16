As filming progresses on Captain America 4, all eyes from superhero fans are turning to Atlanta, Georgia in order to discover whatever they can about the new installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a batch of new set photos unveiled today, part of Anthony Mackie’s new suit got revealed while the actor shot on location. The movie will represent Mackie’s character Sam Wilson’s first outing as Captain America after the events of Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Of course, we’re yet to get a full look and a finalized version of the outfit when the production team starts to release official content for the highly anticipated blockbuster, but for now we can see that the new cap suit is slightly darker than the previous one and has a familiar star on the chest, while the stripes seem to have been modified. Mackie also keeps the Falcon goggles, which suggests that features from his previous alter ego will still be incorporated into the new suit.

One World, Several Captain Americas

The look is a departure from the mostly white outfit that was revealed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It also differs wildly from the suit of the other Captain America, which was introduced in the series as well, and is played by Wyatt Russell. As far as we know, Russell will not participate in the upcoming movie, which suggests that the conflict between the two Captain Americas will not be the focus of the sequel. Russell is, however, in the cast of the upcoming Thunderbolts series, so this plot point will be followed up in some way across 2024. And, of course, Marvel could be hiding Wyatt’s participation in Captain America 4 or putting him in a post-credits scene, all is fair game at this point.

True to Marvel fashion, the plot of Captain America 4 is still being kept under wraps. A fair speculation is that the next installment will keep the espionage aspects of the sub-franchise going, since we’ll see the return of now-President Thaddeus Ross (now played by Harrison Ford) and Sam Wilson’s (Mackie) background is also military. In addition, Liv Tyler is making a comeback as Betty Ross, a role she’s playing for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. The connections don’t stop there: Tim Blake Nelson is also reprising his Incredible Hulk role as Samuel Sterns – whose transformation into a villain was teased by the end of the 2008 movie.

The expansion of the Hulk “universe” seems to be a priority of the new phases from Marvel Studios. Aside from bringing those characters back, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law also featured Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth) as a major player, which sends a clear message to Marvel fans that, even though the Hulk part of the MCU is one of the least explored, the early MCU title featuring the green superhero is still very much canon.

Captain America 4 is set to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2024. Check out the new look below: