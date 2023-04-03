The latest adventure of our favorite star-spangled hero will be coming soon to the big screen. Originally titled Captain America: New World Order, Captain America: Brave New World will follow Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson continues to take on the mantle after the events of the Disney+ series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, the new installment of the Captain America film series was announced as an upcoming chapter of the MCU's Phase Five, of which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed an entire slate of projects in the works and mapped out.

We last saw Sam Wilson coming into his own as the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with the helping hand of Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, who he grows to trust and befriend over time, despite their initial dislike for one another. Emily VanCamp starred as Sharon Carter, a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, and niece of Peggy Carter. It also introduced Wyatt Russell as the faux Captain America John Walker, who turned into the villainous U.S. Agent. Returning from Captain America: Civil War, Daniel Brühl appeared as the classic Captain America villain Baron Zemo. But not all series' cast members have been announced to return for the film. There's been a lot of speculation surrounding the film. Find out what we know about Captain America: Brave New World below.

Image via Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World is now scheduled to release on February 14, 2025. Brave New World has been delayed numerous times, having been initially scheduled for a May 3, 2024, release then being delayed to July 26, 2024, before finally landing on its current February 2025 date. Marvel has made some sweeping changes to their film schedule over the past few years, with Captain America: Brave New World being just one of the movies affected. The movie will be opening against the romantic comedy sequel Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Brave New World will be the first of three new MCU movies debuting in theaters next year, preceding Thunderbolts* in May and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July.

8 Will 'Captain America: Brave New World' Be in Theaters?

Image via Marvel Studios

Yes, Captain America: Brave New World will be released exclusively in theaters in February. The movie will be available to stream on Disney+ later in 2025, likely in late spring.

Brave New World will also receive releases in IMAX and Dolby theaters. As of January 17, tickets are now on sale.

Fandango

7 What Is 'Captain America: Brave New World' Rated?

Image via Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World has been rated PG-13 by the MPA for intense sequences of violence and action, and some strong language. This shouldn't come as too much of a shock, considering every other MCU movie, with the exception of Deadpool & Wolverine, has received this same rating.

6 How Long Is 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

Image via Disney

Captain America: Brave New World will have a runtime of 118 minutes (1 hour and 58 minutes), making it the shortest Captain America movie yet.

5 Does 'Captain America: Brave New World' Have a Trailer?

Marvel Studios released the teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World on July 12, 2024. The trailer begins with Sam Wilson meeting with President Thunderbolt Ross at the White House, as the latter suggests putting Captain America into the military, before saying "Work with me, Sam. We'll show the world a better way forward." The trailer then shows Sam and Joaquin Torres attending an event hosted by Ross, where Isiah Bradley gets up from his seat and proceeds to attack the president. From there, the trailer cuts to a montage where Sam informs Ross that his inner circle has been compromised. During the montage, we see quick glimpses of what looks to be The Leader, as well as a new villain played by a certain Breaking Bad alum. The montage ends with Ross telling Sam, "You may be Captain America, but you're not Steve Rogers." Sam responds by saying "You're right. I'm not." The trailer ends with a tease of the Red Hulk, who violently throws Captain America's shield into the concrete.

Marvel Studios released the full trailer for Captain America: Brave New World on November 9, 2024, right as it was shown at Marvel Studios' presentation at D23 Brazil.

A 90-second preview of the movie was released on January 17 announcing that tickets were on sale.

Footage of the movie was screened during Disney's CinemaCon 2024 panel. Collider's Britta DeVore was in attendance and described what she saw in a piece for the site saying:

The footage saw the two of them in conversation in an office, where Ross asks Wilson to help him rebuild the Avengers. The footage then shifted to a hint at the conflict they will face, as a speech Ross is giving turns dangerous when the crowd is turned into super soldiers after hearing strange music. The footage ends with Wilson, his Falcon wings spread, Captain America shield in hand.

In a piece for Collider, Taylor Gates and Aidan Kelly, who were in attendance during Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic 2024, recapped the footage shown from Captain America: Brave New World, writing:

An exclusive clip was played after which featured Harrison Ford, who plays President Thaddeus Ross, briefing a group at the White House about adamantium that was discovered. Though they’ve squabbled over things before, he says, this element belongs to all of them. Ross thanks Captain America (Mackie), welcoming him to the White House and telling him that, while they haven’t always agreed in the past, he wants his help — his help rebuilding the Avengers, to be more precise. Sam is predictably confused, considering the Sokovia Accords of it all, but Ross says half of the country wouldn’t even be here without them. Things then take a turn for the intense, with Sidewinder scheming and shooting and Sam meeting with Ross and an ambitious woman named Ruth (Shira Haas), who Ross clearly trusts. To top it off, we see Ross turning into Red Hulk behind the presidential podium.

4 What Is the Plot of 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

Image via Marvel Studios

The official plot synopsis for Captain America: Brave New World by Marvel Studios reads:

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

When speaking about the film at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, director Julias Onah described the film as a "paranoid thriller."

It seems more and more likely that Brave New World will follow in the footsteps of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, one of the most critically-acclaimed movies in the entire MCU, which took inspiration from 1970s political espionage thrillers like 1975's Three Days of Condor (and cast Condor's star Robert Redford as the villain, Alexander Pierce). Diving into broken political systems and government distrust have been key themes explored in the Captain America films. Still, it remains to be seen what kind of fascist conspiracy Sam Wilson will face.

Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross after the passing of William Hurt, who portrayed the character in four films. Wilson and Ross have a history because, if you remember, Ross threw Wilson in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. Executive producer Nate Moore said Sam Wilson would clash with Thunderbolt Ross in the film. When we spoke to Moore about the film, he said,

"Well, look, Sam Wilson's Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play... There will be some natural sparks there, which I think will be really fun."

In another interview, Mackie revealed more about what we can expect in the scenes between Wilson and Ross.

"Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.”

Due to prior licensing agreements, Happy Meal toys at McDonald's were released in late April 2024 confirming that Ford's Thunderbolt Ross will be getting a gamma-fueled makeover in the movie as the Red Hulk.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, a clip for the movie was shown that reveals that Captain America: Brave New World will also introduce Adamantium (which Wolverine's claws are made out of) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The clip showed Ford's President Ross addressing a global audience and mentioning a Celestial (from Eternals) that has been found in the ocean, claiming that it is made out of Adamantium.

In an interview, director Julius Onah confirmed that Project X will also tie into the story of Brave New World, saying:

Adamantium is much more durable. Adamantium is not like Vibranium, which can absorb kinetic energy. Adamantium, as we know, will eventually be a part of Project X. It will eventually be a part of the story of Wolverine.