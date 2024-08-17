The Big Picture Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World will showcase Giancarlo Esposito's unique take on the villainous character Seth Voelker/Sidewinder.

Esposito's past roles, like Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, highlight his ability to play complex and sinister characters, preparing him for this new MCU role.

Fans can expect a different side of Esposito in this film, as he promises to bring something new and unexpected to the character of Seth Voelker.

Marvel’s upcoming feature, Captain America: Brave New World, promises to give audiences a very different experience than any other Captain America movie that has come before it. For starters, now that Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers has retired from his patriotic moniker, the name, the shield, the power, and the responsibility all belong to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. But over the weekend at Fan Expo Chicago, MCU newcomer, Giancarlo Esposito, teased that there would also be something unexpected coming from his portrayal of Seth Voelker aka Sidewinder, saying, “You will see me do things that you’ve never seen me do before.” With the actor also adding that his version of Seth will be “a scientist” with “a great mind.”

As we well know by now, Esposito has leaned toward the more sinister personalities in his past, so how will this role set him apart from the others? Previously, the actor teased that his character was a bit of a “badass” and that while we’ve seen him go there “intellectually” as Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul’s Gus Fring, Sidewinder will be a completely different entity altogether. The actor then went on to explain,

"Acting is using every part of your body, your emotions, your senses, your feelings, to portray something. But you haven't seen me use my body in a way that I'll be using it. The MCU's exciting.”

Giancarlo Esposito’s Previous Roles Have Prepared Him To Be the Marvel Baddie

Even though he simply refers to Gus Fring as a more “intellectual” villain, the big bad of Breaking Bad was undeniably cutthroat. But from what we’ve seen in Brave New World’s first looks and teasers, it does appear that Seth Voelker will be diving into the trenches much more than Gus did. Aside from his time in the AMC universe of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Esposito has also appeared as a worthy adversary in shows like Prime Video’s The Boys, where he’s popped in on and out again as the diabolically devilish Stan Edgar.

Although he’s making his grand debut in the MCU with Brave New World, this certainly won’t be Esposito’s first time killing it as a baddie in a franchise, as fans of The Mandalorian will know him as Moff Gideon. And, with recent film releases like Abigail and MaXXXine showing that he’s more than willing to get his hands covered with buckets of (fake) blood, we can’t wait to see the lengths Esposito will go when he rises to his throne as the leader of the Serpent Society in Brave New World.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Captain America: Brave New World.