As moviegoers quickly march toward the end of the year, Marvel fans are looking ahead at the MCU slate for 2025. The comic book genre kicks off next year with Captain America: Brave New World. This will be the first cinematic Captain America adventure since 2016 and the big screen debut for Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) version of the red, white, and blue hero. In the lead-up to the film’s February release, Marvel has slowly been revealing the merchandise tied to Brave New World. Now, Lego has debuted their first sets for Captain America’s upcoming battle with Red Hulk.

The three new sets in question are the Captain America Construction figure, Captain America vs. Red Hulk Battle set, and the Captain America and Red Hulk figures double pack. The Captain America Construction figure and Battle set are already up for pre-order for $34.99 USD and $54.99 respectively. The Captain America and Red Hulk double pack will be available for pre-order on Sunday, December 1 for $19.99. You can preview each set below.

What Is ‘Brave New World’ About?

Taking place after Sam Wilson accepted the Captain America mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross has become President of the United States. The former general has gone toe-to-toe with the Avengers in the past in films like Civil War and Infinity War, but he wants to work with the new Captain America as a part of the government. The world of the MCU is still in a very sensitive place after the “Blip” and an assassination attempt on Ross’ life puts the country even more on edge. A larger terrorist plot is taking shape and the only one who can stop it is Captain America in his first major test.

If that wasn’t enough, Ross, this time played by Harrison Ford, has finally taken on his villainous comic book form as the Red Hulk. This is something the new Lego sets and Marvel Legends action figures have teased alongside the film’s first thrilling trailer earlier this year. Joining Mackie and Ford in Brave New World is Giancarlo Esposito (MaXXXine), Carl Lumbly (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and Tim Blake Nelson (The Incredible Hulk) returning as The Leader.

When Does ‘Brave New World’ Come to Theaters?

Captain America: Brave New World flies exclusively into theaters on February 14, 2025. The trailer can be viewed below. You can also pre-order Brave New World’s Lego sets on the official Lego website. Additionally, you can preview the Captain America and Red Hulk Figures double pack here.