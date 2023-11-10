Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Disney has announced new release dates for several upcoming projects. Captain America: Brave New World is now slated for a February 14, 2025 release on the big screen. Recently, Deadpool 3's director Shawn Levy spoke to The Wrap, telling the outlet that he was unsure if the film would meet its release date. With six months left until it was due to be released in theaters, Levy confirmed that the movie was barely halfway to completion.

Captain America wrapped principal photography back in June and was already set for a release date of July 26 next year. Now, Deadpool 3 is set to take over Brave New World's previous release date on July 26, 2024, giving Levy a little bit of breathing room to finish filming. There is also a certain irony to this: Captain America was originally scheduled to be released on May 3.

Who Stars in 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

Image via Marvel

The movie stars Anthony Mackie as the titular character, Sam Wilson, who was passed on the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at the climax of Avengers: Endgame. Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly reprise their roles from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Disney+ series that saw Mackie's Wilson grappling with the idea of Captain America's legacy, while two surprising names reprise their roles from an MCU film long forgotten: Tim Blake Nelson and Liv Tyler will make their returns as Samuel "Leader" Sterns and Betty Ross, the daughter of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Thunderbolt Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt, will now be portrayed on-screen by Harrison Ford, who said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he was delighted to be joining the franchise, saying "I watch all these terrific actors having a good time in Marvel movies. I like doing something different to what I’ve done and pleasing people. So I’ll try a piece of that.”

Captain America: Brave New World will now fly onto the big screen on February 14, 2024, following the release of Deadpool 3 on July 26, 2024. For now, check out our handy guides to Captain America: Brave New World and Deadpool 3. You can stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Captain America: Brave New World Release Date February 14, 2025 Director Julius Onah Cast Anthony Mackie, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Harrison Ford Genres Superhero Studio Marvel Writers Dalan Musson, Malcolm Spellman Franchise MCU

