“There’s a huge amount of pressure. You throw my dumb ass in the water, and you’re like, ‘Swim.’ I'm like, ‘Sh*t." So begins the reign of our new Captain America, portrayed by Anthony Mackie who takes on the mantle of the Star-Spangled Man With a Plan from Chris Evans in next year's Brave New World.

While Steve Rogers was the most wholesome man on the planet, it cannot be denied that he was always quick to take an opponent head-on - something that was true of the character even when he was a scrawny, undersized kid from Brooklyn. That cannot be the case for Sam Wilson's Captain America, because there's a notable difference between the two.

Mackie's portrayal of Sam Wilson, also known as the Falcon, differs from Captain America in a significant aspect: superpowers. Unlike Captain America's enhanced strength and agility, Wilson relies on his intelligence and resourcefulness to navigate challenges, complemented by his jet-powered glider wings and, of course, that iconic vibranium shield.

"Sam Wilson Can Die Pretty Easily"

Speaking with Inverse, Mackie revealed that the key component to his portrayal of Captain America has to lie more within the brains than the brawn, due to his lack of superpowers, and using his skills gained from his time as a veteran, rather than in the field itself.

“It’s more so about his ability to connect and counsel. He’s not as rash to bear arms as Steve Rogers was. Having a super serum makes you impossible to beat, so your answer to everything is to fight it out. Whereas Sam Wilson can actually die pretty easily.”

In Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the series concludes with Sam Wilson successfully foiling a terrorist attack orchestrated by a dubious political organisation. However, instead of settling for that victory, he redirects his attention towards the politicians themselves, passionately urging them to awaken from their complacency and strive for improvement. This impassioned call to action from Wilson carries a greater sense of urgency compared to the noble and inspirational speeches often delivered by Evans' Steve Rogers - and mocked by the likes of Tom Hiddleston's Loki -in the climactic moments of Captain America or Avengers films.

Mackie notes that Sam Wilson's history in the Air Force has given him increased empathy towards the shortcomings of others, as seen in his assistance towards other veterans. “He definitely has the ability to, not manipulate, but understand someone’s shortcomings. Give them words of encouragement so that they’re not forced to action. The physical aspect of it is the last resort.”

Captain America: Brave New World is due to be released on July 26, 2024.