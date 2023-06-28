It's an old foe with a new face, and a new face for the same hero in Captain America: Brave New World, which sees Anthony Mackie take on the mantle of Captain America for the first time on the big screen, going head to head with Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. Ford steps into the role of the Military General who, by all accounts, will also be the President of the United States in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the death of original actor William Hurt last year, and Mackie admitted to Inverse that being in the presence of a legend like Ford - the man is Indiana Jones and Han Solo after all - wasn't the easiest transition at first.

Mackie went into details on that intimidation factor of working with Ford in such close proximity - after all, the man is a cultural icon across America, and the world, and has been doing this for half a century. The pair have worked before, in 2003's Hollywood Homicide, but the scale and scope of Brave New World is on a different level to a forgotten action-comedy.

“The first day was so intimidating. I was so f*cking nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison f*cking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of sh*t.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this sh*t.’ We spent a good bit of time together. Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.”

Why Can't We Be Friends?

In the MCU, Thunderbolt Ross first appeared in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk as the U.S. Secretary of State and one of the main antagonists. He continued to have a significant presence in the MCU, appearing in films like Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow and Avengers: Endgame. In these movies, he actively opposes Captain America and the Avengers, advocating for the Sokovia Accords, which aim to regulate superhero activities and bring them under government control.

The relationship between Ross and Captain America can best be characterised as one of conflicting ideologies. Captain America represents the values of individual freedom, righteousness, and standing up for what is right. He often clashes with Ross due to the latter's authoritarian and militaristic approach to achieving his goals. Ross sees superheroes like Captain America as potential threats to national security and believes in a more controlled and regulated approach to dealing with superhuman individuals.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently slated for release on July 26, 2024.