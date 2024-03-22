The Big Picture Bucky Barnes won't be in Captain America: Brave New World, according to Anthony Mackie.

Mackie also expressed a desire for a second season of The Falcon & The Winter Soldier so he could continue working with Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to premiere in 2025.

Anthony Mackie has apparently confirmed that one of the biggest elements of the Captain America movies, the character of Bucky Barnes, will not be appearing in the upcoming installment of the series, Brave New World. Mackie takes on the mantle of the Star Spangled Man with a Plan after both the events of Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon & The Winter Soldier—the Disney+ limited series—and in a new interview, he is lamenting the loss of not just Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, but Daniel Brühl's Baron Helmut Zemo on top of it.

The trio made for highly entertaining television when they teamed up in The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, with Mackie having such a great time that he was hoping the series would get a second season, rather than seeing his story continue on the big screen, as he explained in a new interview with Radio Times in the UK. The biggest breakout from that series, of course, featured Brühl's Zemo dancing in a nightclub which became perhaps the most memeable moment of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, so renowned in fact that even Mackie brought it up. As it is, Mackie has been talking about how he "won't have my friends" anymore, and that the loss of the pair on set alongside him "dampened" the experience a little bit.

"The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness. When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit. Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy."

What Do We Know About 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

Well, we know Mackie is back, and he is once again joined by Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, the new 'Falcon', while Shira Haas has joined on as Israeli superhero Sabra. Carl Lumbly is also back as Isaiah Bradley, also reprising his role from the series, while Liv Tyler as Betty Ross—returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time in 16 years—Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and Harrison Ford as "Thunderbolt" Ross also appear.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters in the United States on February 14, 2025.