The Big Picture Giancarlo Esposito officially joins the MCU in Captain America: Brave New World.

The reshoots for the Captain America film will take 22 days in Atlanta.

Esposito's exact role in the movie remains a mystery, keeping fans intrigued and excited for his debut.

Following his recent teasing of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Giancarlo Esposito is officially joining the cast of Captain America: Brave New World. The Hollywood Reporter announcement also comes with news that the fourth Captain America film will be undergoing a lengthy reshoot process, set to take 22 days in Atlanta. THR's report also confirms Esposito will be playing a villain, but the exact role he'll be portraying remains a mystery.

The announcement of yet another round of reshoots for Captain America: Brave New World is somewhat surprising. The film has not only undergone a title change, but Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first feature film as "The Star-Spangled Man with a Plan" already went through a round of reshoots in December 2023. Plus, 22 days for reshoots alone is unusually long for a shoot of this size, so it's safe to say Esposito's mystery character is being given a substantial role.

The question still remains as to who Giancarlo Esposito will be play in the MCU. In addition to being a part of Captain America: Brave New World's narrative, we also know that the character the Breaking Bad star will be playing is not Professor X from the X-Men and will also be getting his own series down the line. Captain America: Brave New World being the debut of Esposito's character certainly implies he'll be a more grounded character, but we won't know for sure until we're closer to the film's release.

What Is 'Captain America: Brave New World' About?

Captain America: Brave New World picks up after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sam Wilson has officially accepted his new role as Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) successor, taking on his iconic Vibranium shield and a shiny new costume with a more patriotic color palette. Wilson just barely succeeded in stopping the Flag Smashers during his Disney+ series, but he's in for an even more dangerous threat in the upcoming movie.

In addition to being a new Captain America movie, Brave New World also doubles as a long-awaited continuation of The Incredible Hulk, as several characters from the MCU's second-ever film will be returning after over a decade. This includes Liv Tyler as Bruce Banner's (Edward Norton/Mark Ruffalo) former flame, as Betty Ross, as well as Tim Blake Nelson as the upcoming film's main villain, The Leader. The new film will also feature a recast Thunderbolt Ross, who will now be portrayed by Harrison Ford (with many fans speculating Ross will be taking on his comics alter-ego of Red Hulk).

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14th, 2025.