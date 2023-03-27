This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Liv Tyler is set to make her long awaited return to Marvel with Captain America 4. The sequel, currently titled Captain America: New World Order, is set to follow Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the titular hero in his first big-screen solo film. Tyler, who previously starred in the Edward Norton-led Incredible Hulk, is set to return as Betty Ross, the daughter of Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

