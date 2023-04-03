The latest adventure of our favorite star-spangled hero will be coming soon to the big screen. Captain America: New World Order will follow Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson continues to take on the mantle after the events of the Disney+ series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, the new installment of the Captain America film series was announced as an upcoming chapter of the MCU's Phase Five, of which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed an entire slate of projects in the works and mapped out.

We last saw Sam Wilson coming into his own as the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with the helping hand of Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, who he grows to trust and befriend over time, despite their initial dislike for one another. Emily VanCamp starred as Sharon Carter, a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, and niece of Peggy Carter. It also introduced Wyatt Russell as the faux Captain America John Walker, who turned into the villainous U.S. Agent. Returning from Captain America: Civil War, Daniel Brühl appeared as the classic Captain America villain Baron Zemo. But not all series' cast members have been announced to return for the film. There's been a lot of speculation surrounding the film. Find out what we know about Captain America: New World Order below.

Does Captain America: New World Order Have a Trailer?

With the film still in production, there have yet to be any official trailers or footage of Captain America 4. Depending on how far along they are in production, we might get a glimpse of the film by the end of the year or early 2024.

Who Will Be Directing Captain America: New World Order?

Julius Onah, who previously directed films such as Luce and The Cloverfield Paradox, will lead. Onah has previously said to Collider,

"I’m really excited to see this man go from a counselor, as an ex-Army vet, to a Falcon, to Captain America, and bring that set of experiences and that point of view into the decision-making that one has to make, as this incredibly powerful character in the MCU."

Onah would later emphasize that the action in New World Order will be "grounded" and "tactile." The film will probably be more like Captain America: The Winter Soldier or even the Scarlet Johannson-led film, Black Widow.

When Will Captain America: New World Order Be Released?

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for a May 3, 2024, release date. The film has been developing since 2021 and began principal photography on March 21, 2023, at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, under the working title Rochelle Rochelle.

What is the Plot of Captain America: New World Order?

So far, plot details have been kept under wraps in true Marvel fashion. But when speaking about the film at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, director Julias Onah described the film as a "paranoid thriller."

It seems more and more likely that New World Order will follow in the footsteps of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, one of the most critically-acclaimed movies in the entire MCU, which took inspiration from 1970s political espionage thrillers like 1975's Three Days of Condor (and cast Condor's star Robert Redford as the villain, Alexander Pierce). Diving into broken political systems and government distrust have been key themes explored in the Captain America films. Still, it remains to be seen what kind of fascist conspiracy Sam Wilson will face.

Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross after the passing of William Hurt, who portrayed the character in four films. Wilson and Ross have a history because, if you remember, Ross threw Wilson in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. Executive producer Nate Moore said Sam Wilson would clash with Thunderbolt Ross in the film. When we spoke to Moore about the film, he said, "Well, look, Sam Wilson's Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play... There will be some natural sparks there, which I think will be really fun."

Who are the Cast of Captain America: New World Order?

The newly star-spangled man with the plan, Captain America, will be played by Anthony Mackie. As they reprise their roles from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly will return as Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively. Two actors from 2008's The Incredible Hulk will revisit their roles, including Tim Blake Nelson as iconic Hulk villain Samuel "Leader" Sterns and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, the daughter of Thunderbolt Ross.

Harrison Ford was announced to take over the role of Ross in 2022. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford revealed why he took on the role,

"I watch all these terrific actors having a good time in Marvel movies. I like doing something different to what I’ve done and pleasing people. So I’ll try a piece of that.”

Shira Haas, who received widespread critical acclaim for her role in Netflix's Unorthodox, will join the cast as Sabra, Marvel's first Israeli superheroine comic book character and notably a mutant. Xosha Roquemore will also star in an undisclosed role. And last but not least, Julia Louis-Dreyfous will be reprising her role as Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine, stirring up trouble for our heroes. Sebastian Stan will not be returning as Bucky Barnes in the film because The Winter Soldier will be a part of The Thunderbolts film, starring a team led by Val (Louis-Dreyfous).

Who Are the Creators Behind Captain America: New World Order?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier scribe Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson will pen the script. Kramer Morgenthau will be the cinematographer, and Gersha Phillips will be the costume designer alongside MCU favorite Ramsey Avery. Ramsey Avery will be the production designer and has previously worked on the Marvel films, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming.