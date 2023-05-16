Filming of the new Captain America movie has been going on at full speed for almost a month now, which means that we’ll get regular updates until it’s time to finally see it on the big screen. Of course, if it was up to Marvel they’d keep it all under wraps, but at this point, it’s virtually impossible to keep all MCU secrets — especially when filming out in the open as they are doing now in Georgia. The first batch of set photos and videos revealed one cast member that hasn’t been officially announced: WWE champion Seth Rollins is on set and in character.

Popularly known as Seth “Freakin” Rollins, the wrestler is one of the most popular fighters in modern WWE. As you probably can imagine, his skills on and off the ring are an asset to a big-budget action movie, in which he can bring a log of technique to fighting scenes. Rollins made his acting debut on a high-profile campy franchise: Sharknado. But Captain America 4 will represent his first major role in a feature film.

Who Is Seth Rollins Playing on Captain America 4?

New speculation seems to suggest that Rollins is set to play a member of the Serpent Society, a group of supervillains who had their debut in the Captain America comic books. As the name suggests, the members have snake-themed codenames, but we’re yet to find out which one of them Rollins will be. As the set photos make clear, chances that Rollins is indeed a Serpent Society member are huge since he’s sporting an outfit that matches the group’s attire.

Image via Disney+

Captain America 4 Title Change In the Horizon?

This is not the only piece of news that has been leaking about the future of this Marvel entry. Captain America 4, which was originally titled Captain America: New World Order, is reportedly about to get a title change. It’s not uncommon for movies to change their titles during or even after filming, the difference here is that the new Cap movie had its title revealed way ahead of the premiere, and maybe now Marvel is not feeling it. If the title indeed changes, they’ll probably angle towards something that’s more catchy or shifts the focus of what we can expect the movie to be about.

Captain America 4 is set to be one of the standout titles from Phase 5. Not only it features the first outing of Anthony Mackie as the title character after changing alter-egos in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but it’s also set to bring back long-lost character Betty Ross (Liv Tyler), who we’ve last seen in The Incredible Hulk. The movie will also feature Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) making his MCU debut while also taking over the role of Thaddeus Ross, originally played by the late William Hurt.

The movie is directed Julius Onah and written by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman. Aside from Tyler, Mackie, and Ford, Captain America 4 also features Sebastian Stan, Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, and Xosha Roquemore.

Captain America 4 is set to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2024. You can stream all episodes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.