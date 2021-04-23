[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, "One World, One People."]

The MCU simply stops for nothing and nobody. The same day that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped it sixth and final episode—and officially crowned Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America—THR reports that Captain America 4 is in the works, co-written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman and staff writer Dalan Musson. (Musson wrote episode 5, "Truth," arguably the strongest chapter.) No director has been attached to the film at this point.

RELATED: 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Submitted as Drama, Not Miniseries, for Emmys — What Does This Mean for Season 2?

No plot details are out there quite yet, but you can 100% assume this will be the first Captain America standalone film to feature Mackie, not Chris Evans, in the title role. (As for Evans himself, that's a much more complicated story.) The season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left plenty of story options on the table, too. Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) was revealed to be the villainous "Power Broker," now working from within the U.S. government to steal valuable secrets. There's also the curious case of John Walker (Wyatt Russell), now semi-officially operating under the name U.S. Agent, who TFAWS presented as an antagonistic foil to Sam and Bucky (Sebastian Stan), until the finale, when everything seemed kind of chill. With Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) still mucking about, how long until things, in her own words, "get weird"?

Whatever happens in Captain America 4, the film is most likely a few years into the future, as the MCU is pretty dang booked at the moment. Next up for the franchise is Black Widow, a prequel movie starring Scarlett Johannsen hitting theaters and Disney+ Premier on July 9. Shortly afterward, Loki debuts on Disney+, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—which just dropped one heck of a trailer—premiering in theaters next on September 3.

KEEP READING: Chris Evans May Return as Captain America in a Future MCU Project

Share Share Tweet Email

Final Oscar Predictions: Who Will Win, Should Win, and Should Have Been Nominated Consider this your cheat sheet.

Read Next