The next two movies on the Marvel Studios slate just got exciting new reveals at San Diego Comic Con. Costumes from Deadpool & Wolverine and Captain America: Brave New World are on display at the event, with the former showing close looks at Matthew Macfadyen's Agent Paradox suit, the brown robes worn by Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova, and even a look at the standard TVA outfit which can be seen pulling Deadpool through a time door at the beginning of the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. Early previews for Deadpool & Wolverine begin today in the United States, and there's no better way to celebrate for those at SDCC than to head over to the exhibit to get a close look at authentic, movie-worn costumes.

Sam Wilson Is Captain America in a 'Brave New World'

However, it's not just the next movie on Marvel's calendar that also has movie-worn costumes on display at San Diego Comic Con. Captain America: Brave New World, which recently released its first trailer, also has two variants of Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson super suit. One of which will be more familiar to fans that saw him suit up at the end of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which is ladened with white, and also a new look at his darker blue super suit which closely resembles Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) more traditional Captain America outfit. In the middle of both costumes is the legendary vibranium Captain America shield, with a white helmet to accompany the white suit and a darker blue helmet to go with the darker suit.

