The Big Picture Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on on Feb. 14, 2025.

The movie features Anthony Mackie as Captain America, with Harrison Ford joining the cast as Thaddeus Ross.

New footage of the movie shown at CinemaCon hints at Sam Wilson and Thaddeus Ross's dynamic, and the conflict of the movie.

Audiences at CinemaCon just got the first look at Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, the sequel to, well, a number of different projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but mainly The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, one of Disney+'s original limited series. The movie, directed by Julius Onah, has had something of a challenging production and underwent significant reshoots which began in early 2024.

Captain America wrapped principal photography back in June 2023 and was already set for a release date of July 26 next year. Now, Deadpool 3 is set to take over Brave New World's previous release date on July 26, 2024, giving Levy a little bit of breathing room to finish filming. There is also a certain irony to this: Captain America was originally scheduled to be released on May 3.

The footage screened for the audience, as reported by Collider's Britta DeVore, who was onsite at the event, featured Anthony Mackie — who was on hand to present the clip — as Sam Wilson/Captain America, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross. The footage saw the two of them in conversation in an office, where Ross asks Wilson to help him rebuild the Avengers. The footage then shifted to a hint at the conflict they will face, as a speech Ross is giving turns dangerous when the crowd is turned into super soldiers after hearing strange music. The footage ends with Wilson, his Falcon wings spread, Captain America shield in hand.

Who Stars in 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

The movie stars Mackie as the titular character, Sam Wilson, who was passed on the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at the climax of Avengers: Endgame. Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly reprise their roles from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Disney+ series that saw Mackie's Wilson grappling with the idea of Captain America's legacy, while two surprising names reprise their roles from an MCU film long forgotten: Tim Blake Nelson and Liv Tyler will make their returns as Samuel "Leader" Sterns and Betty Ross, the daughter of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Thunderbolt Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt, will now be portrayed on-screen by Ford, who said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he was delighted to be joining the franchise, saying "I watch all these terrific actors having a good time in Marvel movies. I like doing something different to what I’ve done and pleasing people. So I’ll try a piece of that.”

Captain America: Brave New World will now fly onto the big screen on February 14, 2025, following the release of Deadpool 3 on July 26, 2024. For now, check out our handy guides to Captain America: Brave New World and Deadpool 3. You can stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

