The Big Picture Marvel Studios unveiled a clip from Captain America: Brave New World in SDCC 2024 integrating a Celestial and introducing adamantium to the MCU.

The clip addresses lingering questions from Eternals and sets the stage for potential narrative conflicts.

Adamantium, a durable metal in Marvel comics, opens new possibilities and hints at the X-Men's future in the MCU.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 was abuzz with excitement as Marvel Studios took over Hall H with a revelatory clip from the highly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World. This game-changing snippet not only tackled the long-ignored Celestial frozen in the ocean from Eternals but also marked the debut of adamantium in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The clip opens with a scene featuring President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, played by Harrison Ford, addressing a global audience about a significant discovery. Ross mentions the colossal Celestial partially submerged in the ocean, a striking image that fans have been waiting to see acknowledged since the end of Eternals. "The truth is, this new element belongs to all of us. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you... adamantium," says Ross.

This clip is monumental for several reasons. Firstly, it addresses a glaring plot point from Eternals that had been left hanging since its release. The sight of the Celestial in the ocean raised numerous questions about its impact on the world and how different nations might react to such a discovery. Secondly, the introduction of adamantium lays the groundwork for its potential uses and conflicts within the MCU, especially considering its iconic association with Wolverine.

What is Adamantium?

Adamantium is one of the most iconic and indestructible metals in the Marvel Universe. First introduced in Avengers #66 in 1969, adamantium is known for its virtually indestructible nature. The metal is most famously associated with Wolverine, whose skeleton and claws were infused with the substance, making him one of the most formidable mutants.

Over the years, adamantium has appeared in various Marvel comics, often as a coveted material due to its strength and durability. It has been used to create powerful weapons and armor, and its introduction to the MCU opens the door to numerous narrative possibilities, including the potential appearance of Wolverine and other characters associated with the metal.

The inclusion of adamantium in Captain America: Brave New World is a game-changer for the MCU. It not only deepens the lore but also sets the stage for future storylines involving this precious metal, and lays a new groundwork for the arrival of the X-Men into the franchise. Fans will already be speculating about which characters and plotlines could be explored now that adamantium is part of the cinematic universe.

