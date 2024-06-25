The Big Picture Fans speculated Esposito as Professor X, but he teases a mysterious "badass" role in Captain America: Brave New World.

Esposito hints at a physical and mental threat character, keeping details tightly under wraps for his MCU debut.

The movie, set for 2025, features Mackie taking over as Captain America with a star-studded cast including Liv Tyler and Harrison Ford.

The chatter around Giancarlo Esposito’s MCU inclusion is rife, the fans for long have expected him to play a version of Professor X, however, those expectations were put to a rest when he was announced to have a mystery role in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. The Anthony Mackie-led feature already has some compelling names attached to it like Harrison Ford, Tin Blake Nelson and more and the Breaking Bad alums’ casting has only hyped the fans further.

While the studio and Esposito are trying to keep the details of his character tightly under wraps, the actor recently teased his “badass” character to Deadline. Esposito hinted that his character is a bit of a physical and mental threat to the ones around him, "In my other life, I'm a real badass, and you've seen me play a little bit of that intellectually as Gus Fring, but when you see me in the MCU, you're going to see a badass, and I'm excited for that," he said.

He further elaborated, "Acting is using every part of your body, your emotions, your senses, your feelings, to portray something. But you haven't seen me use my body in a way that I'll be using it. The MCU's exciting; I can't tell you who I'm playing, but you're going to be excited when you see." Going by Esposito’s remarks, it is still hard to narrow it down to a single character from the vast rogue gallery of Marvel comics but he'll certainly have his own TV show. Many fans believe him to be playing Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom, who fits the criteria of being a double threat, but which role Esposito is playing is currently anyone’s guess.

What to Expect From ‘Captain America: Brave New World’?

The upcoming feature has been long in the making and is set to introduce Mackie as ‘The Star Spangled Man with a Plan’ taking over the mantle and shield from his longtime friend Steve Rogers. The previously released The Falcon and the Winter Soldier serves as a kind of precursor to the film, having showed us Sam’s inner conflict and hesitation in picking up the shield. However, the movie also circles back to 2007’s The Incredible Hulk, with cast additions like Liv Tyler, and Nelson. With all the creative haul going over at Marvel Studios it’ll be interesting to see how the movie connects the two very different times of the Marvel Universe. The movie also cast Danny Ramirez, Rosa Salazar, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and more. The feature is helmed by Julius Onah.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14th, 2025. You can check out Esposito’s comments above.