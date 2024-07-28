The Big Picture Giancarlo Esposito joins the MCU as Sidewinder in Captain America: Brave New World, adding star power to the highly anticipated film.

Esposito's portrayal of Sidewinder is expected to bring strategic brilliance and intensity to the villain role, fitting his history of playing menacing characters.

The movie, a spiritual sequel to The Incredible Hulk, follows Sam Wilson navigating new threats and alliances, promising a compelling storyline with a venomous edge.

The one and only Giancarlo Esposito is stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sidewinder in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. The exciting reveal came straight from the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and it's safe to say the news was well received. Esposito joined the project during reshoots earlier this year, adding even more star power to the highly anticipated film set to hit theaters in February 2025. Esposito is taking on the role of Sidewinder, aka Seth Voelker, the crafty leader of the Serpent Society. Known for his teleportation abilities and strategic brilliance, Sidewinder is set to be a formidable adversary for Captain America.

We all know Giancarlo Esposito can play a villain like nobody’s business. With a career that spans decades, he’s given us some of the most memorable characters in TV and film. Remember Gus Fring from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul? His cold, calculated demeanour gave us chills and earned him multiple award nominations. Esposito’s knack for portraying menacing yet nuanced characters makes him a perfect fit for Sidewinder.

What Can We Expect from 'Brave New World'?

With Captain America: Brave New World dropping in February 2025, the hype is real. The film will follow Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he continues to navigate his new role as Captain America, facing new threats and challenges from all corners, including Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross. With Esposito’s Sidewinder entering the fray, the Serpent Society is bound to bring some serious heat to the storyline.

We can expect Esposito’s Sidewinder to be a master of strategy with a venomous edge, perfectly in line with his talent for playing sharp, dangerous characters. His addition is sure to crank up the intensity and sophistication on the villain front.

The movie is clearly also serving as a spiritual sequel to The Incredible Hulk, with not just Thunderbolt Ross and Tim Blake Nelson's Leader, but it also includes Liv Tyler as Bruce Banner's (Edward Norton/Mark Ruffalo) former flame, as Betty Ross. Additional cast includes Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas and Xosha Roquemore. With reshoots having recently come to an end, Disney and Marvel have decided that now is the time to unveil the first footage of the new Star Spangled Man with a Plan.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on Captain America: Brave New World and all your Marvel news from an explosive night at San Diego Comic Con.