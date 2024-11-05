The production of Captain America: Brave New World has not gone without its fair share of problems, to put it mildly. The film, which wrapped production in 2023, headed for reshoots after reportedly poor test screenings and saw the story totally overhauled, following the hiring of Matthew Orton, who worked as a writer and consulting producer for Moon Knight. Orton had been hired to write additional material which was set to be filmed in the first half of 2024.

The film is set to release on February 14, 2025, but if one cast member — who joined the movie during the reshoots as the story called for a new character — is to be believed, then more reshoots are on the way, even if there are only three months left until the release. Giancarlo Esposito, who will play Seth Voelker aka Sidewinder in the film, has been speaking recently at an event that he would be returning to shoot additional material, as you can see in the video below.

“The Captain America story, as much as it’s been great to be on set to shoot it, I’m actually going back next week to do a little more.”

What Can We Expect from 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

Esposito has previously spoken of what to expect from his character, describing him as "a scientist; a great mind" and a "badass", adding that "You will see me do things that you've never seen me do before."

Captain America: Brave New World will also welcome Harrison Ford to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actor taking over the role of General Ross after William Hurt's death. Ford will also be playing Ross's alter ego, the Red Hulk, in the first appearance of that character in the MCU. The movie will also continue to explore Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) struggles with his new identity as Captain America, and if he can live up to the reputation of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Captain America: Brave New World will open in theaters on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further details and news on the film and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.