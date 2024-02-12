The Big Picture Mark Ruffalo confirms his return as Bruce Banner/Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World .

A solo Hulk film may not ever happen, but Hulk's presence in the Captain America sequel continues his character's arc.

The plot of Brave New World is currently underwraps, but the inclusion of Hulk-centric characters raises speculation about other potential appearances, including She-Hulk.

Mark Ruffalo is ready to once again get mean and green for the MCU. During a conversation at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the actor revealed that he'll be back as Bruce Banner for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. The confirmation of his inclusion means the Incredible Hulk will collide with one of his greatest foes, Samuel "Leader" Stearns (Tim Blake Nelson), on the big screen for the first time in over 15 years when the film arrives in theaters in 2025.

While a solo Hulk outing isn't likely to happen anytime soon — something Ruffalo further touched on during his discussion — Bruce's return to accompany new Captain America Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is a fitting move to continue the character's arc ever since he was first played by Edward Norton in the 2008 film. Ruffalo most recently voiced the Hulk in Season 2 of What If...? though his last appearance on-screen came back in 2022 with the debut of She-Hulk, which seemed to pass the torch onto Tatiana Maslany. Brave New World will likely be a showcase of how far the character has come since his first turn on the big screen and, more excitingly, could result in a Hulk-on-Hulk fight with General Ross (Harrison Ford) as Red Hulk.

The plot of the latest Captain America outing is being kept tight under wraps, but the possibilities for where the film could head are tantalizing given the cast members involved. Following up on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the film is expected to be a bit smaller in scope as Sam Wilson comes into his own as a new Avenger and earns the trust of the people. Director Julias Onah has previously described the film as a "paranoid thriller" and the production recently called on Moon Knight writer and consulting producer Matthew Orton to help with reshoots to ensure they deliver the best version of the film possible. In addition to Nelson and Ruffalo, Liv Tyler is also expected to make her MCU return as Betty Ross, further creating excitement as to what developments await the Incredible Hulk in his big-screen return.

Could She-Hulk Be Next to Join 'Brave New World'?

Image via Marvel Entertainment

While the focus of Brave New World is undoubtedly centered around Sam Wilson, the introduction of so many Hulk-centric characters begs questions about who else could appear in the feature. A much-rumored addition by insiders, alongside Ruffalo, is the aforementioned Maslany. A second season of She-Hulk isn't likely, but an appearance of Jennifer Walters alongside her cousin can't be ruled out if Marvel hopes to push her further into the spotlight in the MCU. She's also considered likely to appear in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again due to Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) involvement in her standalone series. Among the others who have been confirmed to return for the film, however, are Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and Julia Louis-Dryfus with Shira Haas joining the cast as Sabra alongside Xosha Roquemore and the WWE's Seth Rollins.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. Check out our guide here for everything you need to know about Sam Wilson's much-anticipated big-screen debut. Watch Ruffalo's interview at SBIFF below.