MCU fans rejoice—Marvel Studios’ first movie slated for release in 2025 just got an exciting new update. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie talked about starring in his first solo Captain America movie, Brave New World, currently targeting a February 14, 2025, release date. Mackie spoke about how the film will differ from past Captain America flicks, the direction the MCU is heading after this film, and the meaning behind the new title.

The article even provided the first official looks at Sam Wilson’s Captain America and Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus’ Thunderbolt’ Ross. Ford took over the role in October 2022 from the late William Hurt, and will be playing the President in Captain America 4. This news was a direct follow-up to the Disney Panel at CinemaCon 2024, where Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige appeared on stage to discuss Thunderbolts*, Deadpool and Wolverine, and Brave New World.

What’s New With 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

Sam Wilson took over the mantle of Captain America at the end of Marvel Studios’ second Disney+ show of Phase 4, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Brave New World will be Mackie’s first feature film as Captain America, and he spoke about how it will now differ from his previous MCU appearances, where he played the Falcon:

"Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

Sam Wilson has always been a lovable character but was usually taking a backseat to Steve Rogers in the Infinity Saga. Now, it’s time for him to step out of Steve’s shadow and into the spotlight. Mackie also talked about the future of the MCU after Captain America: Brave New World, saying, "It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Between Multiverse of Madness, Loki Season 2, and the ending to The Marvels, the MCU has been gearing up to put extra emphasis on the “multiverse” in the Multiverse Saga. Captain America 4 emphasizing grounded stories and reminding audiences that there’s still plenty to care about on the street level of the MCU about would be a great reset for Phases 5 and onward. Mackie also spoke about the new title, previously changed from New World Order to Brave New World:

"From Captain America: The First Avenger to Endgame, the enemy was always good versus bad. Now that we've conquered that, where do we go from here? When the bad guys reappear, in what form are they reappearing? It is a new storyline with new characters, with new beliefs, and it creates a new idea of this new world that we're going into."

Much of the MCU news in 2024 has been geared toward the highly-anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine, so it’s nice to get a reminder about just how much there is to be excited about in the future of Marvel Studios. There are currently four Marvel movies slated for release in 2025, starting with Captain America: Brave New World on February 14, Fantastic Four on May 2, Thunderbolts* on July 25, and Blade on November 17.