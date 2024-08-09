The Big Picture Laura Karpman will be composing for Captain America: Brave New World; her work on American Fiction brought an Oscar nomination.

Karpman has prior MCU experience with What If...?, Ms. Marvel, and The Marvels

Karpman will add to the legacy of Captain America film scores, aiming to capture the essence of Sam Wilson's character.

Captain America: Brave New World is bringing a familiar shield back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it seems appropriate that the fourth Captain America film will be bringing back a familiar face as the film's composer. Today at the D23 Expo during the "Music of Marvel Studios" panel, which Collider's Taylor Gates had the pleasure of attending, it was announced that Laura Karpman will be composing the musical score for Captain America: Brave New World. It's a big get for the first MCU film of 2025, as Karpman was just recently nominated for an Academy Award due to her work on the acclaimed Oscar-winning satire, American Fiction.

In addition to her Oscar-nominated work, Laura Karpman is also a veteran composer for other stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coincidentally, her first foray with Marvel involved her scoring another project that starred Jeffrey Wright, that of course being the hit animated anthology series, What If...? Karpman then collaborated with Marvel Studios and Disney+ on another big MCU project, Ms. Marvel, which is one of the most well-received original Marvel shows on the entire platform. Finally, Karpman got to write music for Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) again, this time for a theatrical feature film with the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

Laura Karpman will have some big shoes to fill, as the Captain America films are known for having some of the best tunes in the MCU. Alan Silvestri's theme in Captain America: The First Avenger and Henry Jackman's thrilling work on Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War will hopefully be an influence for Karpman's exciting work on the new project. Suffice it to say, Karpman's comments during the D23 Expo certainly set her up as a composer more than ready for the task:

"I am beyond thrilled to collaborate with Marvel Studios again on 'Captain America: Brave New World.' I love everything about Sam Wilson; his grit, his intelligence, his guts and his charisma, and it is my honor to support this phenomenal film with an intriguing and powerful underscore."

Karpman also wasn't the only Marvel composer announced to be returning today, as it was also confirmed that Ant-Man composer Christoph Beck will be composing the music for Agatha All Along.

What is 'Captain America: Brave New World' About?

Captain America: Brave New World picks up right after where Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left off, with Same Wilson (Anthony Mackie) becoming the new Captain America. Now a beloved symbol for the country, Sam becomes an agent for the newly elected President Ross (Harrison Ford), who has a bold and audacious plan to rebuild the Avengers (whom he previously outlawed). However, Sam will now have to face a brand new series of threats on many fronts, including the maniacal Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), the sadistic Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito), and the all-powerful Red Hulk.

Captain America: Brave New World soars into theaters on Friday, February 14th, 2025.