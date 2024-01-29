The Big Picture Anthony Mackie's Captain America costume in Brave New World appears to be a significant upgrade from his previous one.

The new costume pays homage to Chris Evans' Captain America while embracing a new hero.

The movie's release has been postponed to February 14, 2025, and major reshoots are underway in Atlanta.

Although not through the most traditional of channels, a new look at Anthony Mackie's star-spangled costume for Captain America: Brave New World has been spotted online and, dare we say, it's a significant upgrade on the last time we saw Sam Wilson in the Stars and Stripes. However, it has come from the most unusual of sources — an Amazon mail advert. It's almost three years since Cap was last seen on-screen in the MCU in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it seems as if he's gone shopping for some new threads in the intervening period.

That series, released in 2021, saw Wilson grappling with the idea of taking on the mantle of Captain America, feeling he wasn't worthy of the shield given to him by Chris Evans' Steve Rogers at the denouement of Avengers: Endgame. However, the series culminated in Wilson giving an impassioned speech about what it means to be a hero, while debuting a comic-book-accurate costume, complete with a cowl.

That costume did receive some criticism upon its reveal, and the new costume is a lot more reminiscent of those worn by Evans earlier in the MCU. It also serves as a fine way for the series to honor Evans' contribution while embracing a new hero. Filming for the fourth installment of the Captain America series commenced on March 21, 2023, at Trilith Studios in Atlanta and later shifted to Washington, DC, before finishing in June 2023. Although various other Marvel Studios projects were affected by strikes, it appeared that Brave New World had evaded any major setbacks. However, the movie's release was eventually postponed to 2025.

Who is in the New 'Captain America' Movie?

Mackie will reprise his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier role as the new Star-Spangled Man with a Plan, Sam Wilson, and he'll be joined by Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Shira Haas as Israeli superhero Sabra, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, reprising his role from the series, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and Harrison Ford as "Thunderbolt" Ross. The film is currently undergoing major reshoots in Atlanta, which are not that unusual for Marvel projects, although the length of time planned for them does suggest massive plot changes are underway.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters in the United States on February 14, 2025.