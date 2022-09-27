At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed on his mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier devoted itself to tackling the idea of a black man carrying on the legacy of the shield, in real life Mackie too has a legacy to carry, and he’s willing to do it as a “common man.”

Over the past decade, we have followed Steve Rogers, a super soldier and World War II hero, who went from one world-ending event to another fighting his way out, never giving up. Rogers also heavily relied on his friend and ally Sam Wilson for much of his journey. The upcoming feature in the Captain America franchise New World Order will cement Sam Wilson as our new Captain America. Ever since the mantle was passed on to him, there have been discussions about the contrast between the two. In a recent interview with Men's Journal, when Mackie was asked about the difference between his Captain America with Evans', he revealed that his version is going to be quite different. He stated:

“What you have to realize about Sam—he’s a superhero who is not really a superhero. There’s no secret serum. There’s no this or that. I just have wings on my suit that I got from the military. So everything that I do, I do as a common man.”

During his titular Disney+ series we understood how daunting it can be to take up the mantle via John Walker’s (Wyatt Russell) perspective, which compelled him to take the serum. Nonetheless, Mackie is quite confident in his stint telling, “When you see me, you might think, 'Oh, I can be a superhero, too.' Whereas if you look at Hulk or any of those guys, you can’t compete.” Mackie’s sentiment also echoes comic creator Stan Lee’s, who created most of his characters believing anyone can be a hero, with or without any superpowers.

Mackie’s co-star Danny Ramirez, who will take up the mantle of Falcon with the new feature previously revealed that a hero’s role in a post-blip world has changed and so has Sam’s. Similarly, director Julius Onah revealed that the next feature will test the titular hero’s limits. New World Order will see Cap going against a nemesis called The Leader, a character reprise by Tim Blake Nelson from The Incredible Hulk movie. The movie will also see the return of Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley and will introduce Shira Haas as Sabra.

Captain America: New World Order is set to release on May 3, 2024.