With SDCC and D23 in the rearview mirror, Marvel fans are clamoring for new details about their most anticipated Phase 5 projects. During the Marvel Studios Showcase panel this weekend, Marvel's president Kevin Fiege rolled out a handful of cast announcements, including the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up and the cast joining Anthony Mackie in the fourth Captain America movie—Captain America: New World Order—which will see Mackie's first feature-length flight as Captain America, following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Solder. In the press line following the panel, Collider's own Christina Raddish caught up with the film's director Julius Onah to chat about the film and get one of the most pressing questions answered. When will Captain America: New World Order start filming?

With the fourth Captain America film aiming to soar into theaters on May 3, 2024, it makes sense that they would need to head into production soon, and Onah revealed that they begin shooting at the top of next year. He also shared that they're already well underway with pre-production for the project, "We’re already quite busy, putting everything together. As you know with these films, there are so many elements, between the cast and the script and the effects and the stunts. It’s really exciting to be really diving deep into it."

The film will see two of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's key players returning to pen the script: Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman. And they're not the only people returning from the Disney+ series. Danny Ramirez will be reprising his role as Joaquin Torres, who is next in line to become the Falcon, following Sam Wilson taking up the Captain America mantle. Carl Lumbly is also reprising his role as Isaiah Bradley. Newcomers also include Tim Nelson Blake, who has been cast as the film's villain, and will be reprising his character from The Incredible Hulk; along with Shira Haas who is joining the film as Sabra.

The plot of Captain America: New World Order is largely being kept under wraps, but Onah did hint at it being a paranoia-filled thriller, which follows in the footsteps of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's overall genre shift, as it continues to maintain relevance amidst superhero fatigue. While details are few and far between, it sounds like Sam Wilson's Captain America will be facing off against The Leader in some capacity.

Captain America: New World Order begins filming at the start of 2023, before arriving in theaters on May 3, 2024. Look for more from our exclusive interview with Julius Onah tomorrow.