The Mindy Project actress Xosha Roquemore is joining Anthony Mackie in Marvel’s highly-anticipated fourth film in the franchise, Captain America: New World Order. The ensemble cast is also set to include Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly and Shira Haas will also be starring in the film.

New World Order will mark one of the biggest jobs to date for Roquemore, who most recently appeared in Warner Bros. Space Jam: A New Legacy playing the part of Shanice James alongside LeBron James and Cedric Joe. The American actress had the reoccurring role of Tamra Webb in The Mindy Project, appearing in a total of 82 episodes between 2013 and 2017 alongside Mindy Kaling. Roquemore also had a major role in Darren Stein’s teen dramedy G.B.F., playing Caprice Winters, one of three high school queen beees competing for a recently outed classmates’ attention. Her other credits include 2009’s Precious, the IFC sketch comedy Sherman’s Showcase, six episodes of Black Monday and an episode of Donald Glover’s comedy Atlanta.

The upcoming movie, slated for theaters on May 3, 2024, is being directed by Jackie Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) from a script penned by Dalan Musson a screenplay from Malcolm Spellman (Bel-Air), per Deadline. Both Musson and Spellman were previously writers for Disney+ and Marvel’s hit series Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Mackie (The Adjustment Bureau, The Hurt Locker) returns to reprise his role as Sam Wilson but instead of playing his alter-ego Falcon he is taking up the helm as the new Captain America following the events in the series finale of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Ford, who is best known for iconic roles such as Indiana Jones and Star War’s Han Solo, will be joining the cast as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in his first Marvel Cinematic Universe role. Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick, Assassination Nation) also reprises his role as Joaquin Torres, aka the new Falcon, who he first played in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Lumbly (Men of Honor, Alias) will be returning to a character he previously played in the MCU, as Isaiah Bradley, a human test subject of the Super Soldier Serum in the 1950s and arguably the first Captain America. Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and O Brother, Where Art Thou?) is also returning as Samuel Sterns, who first appeared in the MCU with 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Like Roquemore, Haas (An Emmy nominee for Netflix’s Unorthodox) is new to the MCU and will be taking on the highly-controversial role of Sabra.

Captain America: New World Order is set to bow on May 3, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates.