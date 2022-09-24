Anthony Mackie wants to engage in high-octave action during his stint as our new Captain America. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed the shield to his friend Sam Wilson after the events of Avengers: Endgame that he only came to accept after showcasing his reluctance during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He’ll now continue the legacy of that shield with his standalone feature Captain America: New World Order which according to the creative team will push the limits of Sam Wilson. In a new interview with E! Mackie revealed that during his stint he wants to do an action scene that rivals Evans’ elevator fight in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Steve Rogers was a byproduct of the Super Soldier Serum that gave him higher intelligence, superhuman strength, speed, agility, stamina, and reflexes. Though he pushed it with a unique fighting style that is a mixture of American Boxing, Judo, Jiu-jitsu, Taekwondo, and Aikido. He further refined those fighting techniques with the application of Muay Thai, Karate, Savate, and Wing Chun. The elevator fight scene is one of the more unique sequences in MCU history. Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the said scene is a reflection of Rogers' skills. The fight sees Evans using a mix of aforementioned techniques to take down approximately 10 STRIKE agents, single-handedly.

While Mackie has given us some great aerial action sequences as Falcon he reveals his wish telling, "I want a fight scene that rivals Chris Evans' fight scene in the elevator [in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier]". Adding, "When he fought, like, 10 dudes in the elevator. That was a badass scene. The first time I saw that, I was like, 'That's crazy.' So I just want a fight scene that rivals that."

Image via Marvel Studios

​​​​​​​

RELATED: 'Captain America: New World Order's Director Julius Onah on Collaborating With Anthony Mackie & Assembling the Cast

With the help of his wings Sam can fly faster than the speed of a jet, displaying an enhanced degree of maneuverability and agility, we got a taste of it in the opening sequence of the Disney+ series. His strength is amplified by the wings and flight, and he’s got enhanced vision thanks to the goggles he wears. To top all of that he has military training, he’s also an expert acrobat, and tactician, and is skilled in hand-to-hand combat. While the final moments of Falcon and the Winter Soldier gave us just a glimpse of what Sam can do as Captain America, we are yet to see his full extent.

Captain America: New World Order will be in theaters in 2024. Meanwhile, you can check out the elevator fight below: