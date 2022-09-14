Anthony Mackie will soon star in his first Captain America feature, New World Order which is the fourth in the franchise. As Mackie takes on the mantle from Chris Evans, it was revealed at the recently concluded D23 expo that actor Danny Ramirez will take to the skies as the new Falcon. A lot of chatter and speculations have been going around regarding the contrast between the two iterations of Captain America. In a recent interview with IGN, Ramirez revealed that in a post-blip MCU, the role of Captain America has changed as well.

A decade ago when Evans took on the mantle of the First Avenger, it was a simpler time for the MCU, the SHIELD was in effect and there were no aliens or intergalactic wars in sight. Evans took the character and made it his own. Over the course of numerous appearances and several battles later, an old man Rogers handed the shield to his faithful partner Sam Wilson without paying much attention to its consequences. The Flacon and the Winter Soldier brought those harsh realities upfront. Ramirez thinks, “Sam Wilson's his own person.”

However, a black man carrying on the legacy of the shield was as much problematic in real life as it was in the MCU, as many fans had a mixed reaction to the series before it launched. The series did an amazing job bringing that truth to life and as per Ramirez, New World Order will continue to build on those themes, “is the world ready for Sam Wilson as Captain America, and what that entails, and just seeing the wrestling of that in the series. And now the continuation of that.”

Speaking of the dichotomy of Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, the actor revealed that the cast and crew have “been asked a lot about that.” “And some people are like, ‘Yeah, but no,’ but Sam Wilson is our Captain America. And I think understanding and going fourth full tilt in that, and it's a really exciting place to be,” he revealed. Speaking of Sam Wilson’s stint as Captain America he said, “Well, look, he is a different human being and coming from a different set of experiences. But it is also a very different MCU. It's a post-blip MCU. It's a post-Thanos MCU. So, the world has changed a lot too. And the role of a hero has changed.” He further revealed,

The decisions he's going to have to make, and the situations he's going to be confronted with are radically different from what Steve Rogers had to deal with. And as a result of that, because he's a leader, now, of this team, he's got to make decisions that are going to have massive implications. So, the world has changed around him and he's a changed man, and I think that leads to some really exciting storytelling.

Captain America: New World Order is set to release on May 3, 2024.