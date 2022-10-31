With Ryan Coogler's sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just on the horizon, ushering in the bittersweet close to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, it's time to begin looking to the future. At this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed an entire slate of projects in the works, with Phase 5 and 6 mapped out for the coming years. Set for a 2024 release was the fourth Captain America sequel, Captain America: New World Order, marking Anthony Mackie's first feature-length debut as the new Captain America. Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with one of the producers for the film, Nate Moore, for an exclusive tease of what fans can expect from the final Phase 5 feature.

For fans of the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which marked Sam Wilson's (Mackie) first official onscreen appearance as Captain America, New World Order is going to be a treat. The film will bring back two of the series' writers, Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman, as well as Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) reprising his role as Joaquin Torres and Carl Lumbly (Men of Honor) as Isaiah Bradley. Though not much was previously disclosed regarding the film's plot, director Julius Onah shared his enthusiasm at the helm, saying, "I’m really excited to see this man go from a counselor, as an ex-Army vet, to a Falcon, to Captain America, and bring that set of experiences and that point of view into the decision-making that one has to make, as this incredibly powerful character in the MCU."

When we caught up with Moore, a producer for some of Marvel's biggest hits like Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, Weintraub inquired about his next project on the roster. With Moore's most recent production, Wakanda Forever, hitting theaters in early November, he did share that next up for him is New World Order, which he confirms is currently in pre-production and heading into filming in the spring of 2023. Knowing this, we were curious about the script, what it's looking like at this point, and whether the team was happy with it. The producer played coy at first, allowing that they're very happy with the script, but was then plenty forthcoming when asked for a tease including confirming Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, saying:

"Well, look, Sam Wilson's Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It's no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson's the best. Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There's going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun."

Having already known the film would take a more paranoid thriller approach, it's fascinating to be looking so far ahead for the MCU. With New World Order's premiere set for May 2024 to round out Phase 5, how will Harrison Ford's debut appearance as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross affect Sam following the events of Civil War, ahead of Ross' appearance in Thundebolts? No doubt the two will be butting heads over how best to protect Earth from the ensuing Multiverse Saga. Perhaps even more puzzling, though, is how will Tim Blake Nelson's re-emergence as the film's announced antagonist, Samuel Sterns, come into play?

Captain America: New World Order will hit theaters on May 3, 2024. Check out our sit-down with Moore below, and stay tuned to Collider for more on Marvel Studios' upcoming projects.