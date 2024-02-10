The Big Picture Reddit post reveals possible plot details of Captain America: Brave New World , including a logo of Captain America's shield being grabbed by a red hand.

Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson aka Captain America, joined by a cast including Harrison Ford as "Thunderbolt" Ross.

In the comics, Red Hulk is General Ross who transforms into a Hulk-like character with increased strength and heat absorption abilities.

While we are still some time away from the release of Captain America: Brave New World, we might just have been given a surprising insight into the plot of the film from the most unlikely of sources. A Reddit post made by a Marvel fan included photos of what appears to be a jacket most likely worn by a crew member of the shoot. Alongside an official logo for the film, we're also shown another logo of Captain America's shield being grabbed by a gigantic, red hand. This, if logic is applied, would most likely belong to the character of the Red Hulk. While this is entirely unconfirmed officially at this stage, it does tease a most intriguing and thrilling prospect of what is potentially to come in Sam Wilson's first solo outing in the Stars and Stripes.

Anthony Mackie will reprise his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier role as the new Star-Spangled Man with a Plan, Sam Wilson, and he is once again joined by Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres. Also part of the cast is Shira Haas as Israeli superhero Sabra, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, reprising his role from the series, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross — returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time in 16 years — Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and Harrison Ford as "Thunderbolt" Ross. The film is currently undergoing major reshoots in Atlanta, which isn't an altogether strange occurrence, although the length of time planned for them does suggest massive plot changes may well be afoot. But who is the Red Hulk?

Who is Red Hulk?

Within the Marvel Comics, the Red Hulk is General Ross (Ford). Ross transforms into the Red Hulk as part of his quest to capture or kill the Hulk, using the same gamma radiation technology that transformed Bruce Banner. Unlike the green Hulk, the Red Hulk does not gain strength from anger but from radiation and heat absorbed during battle. He also emits heat, the level of which increases with his rage, and unlike Bruce Banner's Hulk, he retains his intelligence and personality as Red Hulk.

Speculation has abound for a while already that Ford would be taking on the role of Red Hulk, with rumors fueled by leaks of LEGO sets teasing a battle between the character and Mackie's Captain America, as well as on-set photos of Ford wearing torn clothing, reminiscent of those worn by Bruce Banner post-transformation into the not-so-jolly green giant.

Stay tuned to Collider for further details on Brave New World, and any more developments on the real identity of Ford's character. Check out the Reddit post here, as well as below. Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters in the United States on February 14, 2025.