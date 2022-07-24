Never failing to deliver, Marvel Studios took over Hall H at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con with plenty of exciting new reveals. In the same breath that Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President, announced that the MCU Phase 4 was coming to its end in 2022, he dropped Anthony Mackie's return as the official Captain America in Captain America: New World Order. As if that weren't enough, fans now have an official release date.

Following the reveal of the fourth Captain America film's director, Julius Onah, earlier this month, fans have been hungry for any information, knowing that SDCC was quickly approaching. Shortly after both the brand-new title was announced, and the director was confirmed, Feige confirmed that New World Order will release in theaters on May 3, 2024. Written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, which was announced after the series finale, the fourth film will be Mackie's first feature length appearance as the Captain America since taking on the shield at the end of the Disney+ series.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, both Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) best friend-turned-enemy-turned-best-friend James "Bucky" Barnes (Sebastian Stan) struggled with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, when Rogers' time as Captain America came to its end. Though Rogers left the shield and the title to Sam, his friend's absence was difficult for him to come to terms with, especially knowing that if he wasn't ready to say goodbye to Rogers then America definitely wasn't. Throughout the series, Sam fought with himself, knowing in his heart that he was meant to take up the mantle, so to speak. Still, how would the world react?

By the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam made the choice and became the new Captain America. While we have the title and release date, there is no word on cast or any plot details that have been released. Be sure to check out Collider for all the Marvel updates coming in from SDCC.

