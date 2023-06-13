In 2021, Marvel fans were delighted to see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson take up the Captain American shield for the first time in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Then they got even more excited to hear that he’d be starring in his own solo-project Captain America: Brave New World. Unfortunately, it has just been announced that the film has been delayed a few months from May 3, 2024, to July 26, 2024.

Fans have already been waiting years to see the character in action as Captain America on the big screen, so a few more months will likely be nothing. The wait truly began in 2014 when Mackie made his MCU debut as Sam Wilson and quickly became a fan favorite. Then when he officially got the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, fans couldn’t help but clamor for more. Seeing the character truly step into the role of the iconic hero in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was great, but there will be nothing quite like getting to see him save the day in a packed theater full of other fans.

Like with any Marvel project, the details around the plot have been kept under wraps. However, fans have been given more than enough to speculate with. Mackie is being joined in the cast by Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson reprising their The Incredible Hulk roles and Harrison Ford taking over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross from the late William Hurt. It’s enough to send any Marvel fan spiraling with theories.

Who Are The Creatives Behind Captain America: Brave New World?

The fourth Captain America film is being directed by Julius Onah from a script by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman. Onah is best known for directing The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce. Musson and Spellman previously worked together writing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.