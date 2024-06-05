The Big Picture Tim Blake Nelson returns as the Leader in Captain America: Brave New World after 16 years, aging alongside his character.

We've known for a while that the antagonist of Captain America: Brave New World will be the Leader, portrayed by Tim Blake Nelson, an actor who hasn't been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since it began in 2008. Despite the character seeming to be intended for a larger role, there are many questions about why it has taken so long for a return, and why has he returned now? Nelson dropped some hints about what Brave New World has in store for the character in a recent interview with ScreenRant.

The last we saw of Nelson's the Leader, he was known as Samuel Sterns, a somewhat overeager scientist helping Edward Norton's Bruce Banner with his rage problem in The Incredible Hulk. The film left Sterns with a bonk on the head curtesy of the Abomination and a sinister smile as Banner's blood mingled with his head injury. When asked about his character's return after 16 years, Nelson said:

"Very excited about it. I'm headed to Atlanta tomorrow to continue working on that. It's been very exciting to bring back a character from 16 years ago and imagine how he has aged with me and how that has manifested. The Marvel team has come up with a really interesting explanation—revelation, I should say, as to what he's been up to for 16 years and why."

'Brave New World' Is Currently Completing Reshoots

There are many exciting elements in Brave New World apart from the reappearance of Nelson. The film will be Anthony Mackie's first solo film portraying Captain America, and the film will also see Harrison Ford taking over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross from the late William Hurt. The film's production has been characterized by uncertainty, however. The film was initially titled New World Order before being changed to Brave New World, and the film is reportedly undergoing significant changes in reshoots.

Part of the new material currently being filmed will feature a very exciting cast addition to the film: Giancarlo Esposito as an unnamed character. It's been confirmed that the character is a villain, but it's unclear how he will fit into the film, particularly with the Leader seemingly already filling the role of the primary antagonist. With reshoots concluding soon, hopefully it will not be long before footage from the film is released.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters next year on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film.