It looks like the next chapter of Captain America is getting a new title. News of the title change broke this morning with a new behind-the-scenes photo of Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie, and Harrison Ford, who is making his MCU debut in the film. Previously titled Captain America: New World Order, the project is now titled Captain America: Brave New World.

The shift is a wise decision, given the fact that the concept of a "new world order" is rooted in antisemitism. The conspiracy theory propagates an insidious narrative surrounding Jewish communities, and in recent years it has gained a frightening amount of traction among far-right politicians. A shift away from such a potentially hurtful title—particularly with some of the characters they're bringing into the mix—is certainly for the best. And the new title, in addition to not being an antisemitic dog whistle, is a keen comic book reference, or at the very least nod, to Aldous Huxley's classic 1932 novel Brave New World.

In addition to unveiling the film's new title, the image also provides us with our first real look at Ford's debut as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. Ford is no stranger to the franchises, having starred as the titular Indiana Jones for multiple decades, with his last outing set for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in addition to appearing in Star Wars as the hotshot Han Solo. Marvel's Kevin Feige recently shared his excitement about Ford joining the MCU teasing the connection between his role and Mackie's, saying, "There's a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson [Mackie]. They have a history together, but in this film, we'll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the President of the United States in a way that is just incredible."

Image via Anthony Mackie/Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'The Rings of Power' Production Designer Explains What the Series and 'Captain America 4' Have in Common

A Brave New Captain America

Captain America: Brave New World is Mackie's first outing as Captain America in a solo film following Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he took up the mantle after Steve Roger (Chris Evans) left the shield in his very capable hands after the events of Avengers: End Game. While plot details are still sparse, fans can expect to see the return of Danny Ramirez—reportedly as the Falcon, alongside Carl Lumbly, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, and Xosha Roquemore.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2023. Until then, you can check out the new behind-the-scenes photo and speculate wildly.